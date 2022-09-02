Yorkshire Haulage Firm Celebrates 15 Years in Business

Yorkshire based Braithwaites Haulage have recently celebrated 15 years in business and now look forward to taking the business forward with new products and services.

Paul Braithwaite, owner of Braithwaites Haulage, has worked in haulage and aggregates for 25 years – and in 2007 established the business in the village of Redmire, North Yorkshire.

UK Haulier, Braithwaites Haulage specialise in aggregate haulage, delivering a wide range of gravels and building aggregates in loose loads and bulk bags to customers throughout Yorkshire and the UK.

Further to their bulk tipper transportation, Braithwaites Haulage recently started offering curtain side haulage due to demand from their regular clients.

Paul Braithwaite added: “We would like to expand the curtain side transportation work and to provide this service for clients throughout the UK.”

Forward thinking and always looking to improve the business, Paul wanted to increase visibility and sales, not only in Yorkshire but throughout the UK.

Paul approached Yorkshire web design firm, Nicholson Digital who custom built a new website and developed a long term SEO strategy to increase website traffic and enquiries.

Paul said: “I’m pleased with our new website and I look forward to seeing the results.”

Braithwaites Haulage are very competitive with their prices which fluctuate on a daily basis. So that’s why prices are not displayed on the website. Instead, customers can phone or email for a quote, usually received within an hour.

Braithwaites Haulage are dedicated to providing the best service and have built up many regular customers over the years, such as Jackson Plant Limited.

Ed Jackson, Managing Director at Jackson Plant Limited, stated: “We have been a customer of Braithwaites Haulage since 2014 and the service has always been outstanding. Friendly and dependable, they always offer good advice, competitive pricing and deliveries always turn up on the day booked – what more could we ask for?”

Find out more about Braithwaites Haulage on their website: braithwaiteshaulage.co.uk