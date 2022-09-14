JAAM Automation announces exciting partnership with Jigx
London, UK: JAAM Automation, an independent software provider of automation technologies and leading automation advisor to businesses across multiple regions, are delighted to announce an exciting new partnership with Jigx to promote and sell their products throughout EMEA.
JAAM will draw on the many years of experience and expertise of their team in the automation market to expose companies across the region to the extremely powerful capabilities of the Jigx platform and the beautiful mobile applications that can be built with the technology.
Co-founder of jaam automation, Andrew Murphy, elaborated further; “We are thrilled to be partnering with Jigx in selling and delivering state of the art, native mobile apps. We have been working with our existing customers on this technology and the feedback regarding how usable, powerful, beautiful, and cost effective this option is, has already been incredibly positive and has excited us about what we’ll be able to achieve with the platform. We are eagerly anticipating what lies ahead and being able to provide customers with amazing looking, integrated, powerful, and scalable native mobile apps”
Dennis Parker, Chief Customer Officer at Jigx added; “Demand for high quality mobile apps that delight customers, increase revenue, and improve customer loyalty is on the increase. We are excited to be working with Jaam Automation to bring fantastic new mobile experiences to their customers with the Jigx platform.
The team at JAAM Automation offer a portfolio of automation technology products with Jigx fitting perfectly into their end-to-end automation stack and furthering their vision of turning ideas into automation success. Driving success within automation projects is a key focus of the team and this goal can be accelerated and achieved by utilizing the membership packages and related technologies offered by jaam.
Jigx can be found at https://www.jigx.com/ or contacted directly at contact@jigx.com