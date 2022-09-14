OLIGHT Baton 3 pro enhanced power and upgraded experience

The Baton 3 pro is the upgraded version of Olight’s famous Baton 3. Equipped with high performance RIT and LED lens for a balanced and soft beam, this very compact light delivers a remarkable maximum beam of 1500 lumens and 175 meters throw. It is powered by a customized battery rechargeable via the magnetic charging cable. The new anti-slip body texture improves the grip and looks exquisite. The Baton 3 pro is an ultimate light in convenience and performance.

A TIR lens works on the principle of total inside reflection. The TIR lens collimated the LED light into a well-controlled, efficient light beam that increased the usable lumens in the target area.

The battery indicators let you when the battery is charging, low or completely charged. Baton 3 pro small rechargeable flashlight can charge the battery with a USB magnetic charging cable. This flashlight has a built-in low voltage protection to stop damage to the cell from over-discharge, so protected cells are not important. The built-in thermal control mechanically adjusts brightness output to stop overheating. The latest body knurling design is more non-slip and relaxed to grip. Completely upgraded, the Baton 3 pro will bring you an excellent EDC flashlight experience.

Features

The Baton 3 pro delivers a big output of 1500 lumens, with 175 meters maximum throw.

Powered by a single rechargeable battery, the Baton 3 pro boasts a max runtime for 120 days that you can forever count on.

The 2 way pocket clip can be attached to pockets, belts, and backpacks for simple carrying, or attached to the hat brim to use the Baton 3 pro as a convenient headlight.

The flat magnetic tail cap stands steadily or is linked to iron objects for hand-free lighting.

Uses of Olight Baton 3 pro flashlight

This flashlight lights a person’s path when it is fully dark outside. The light from the flashlight also helps one to view things in very dark areas and also can be used to blind any person who wants to attack you. The EDC flashlight is little and fits in our everyday carry collection. We are going to highlight some vital uses of the Baton 3 pro in this article below.

Personal safety

Whether you are walking in the park or discovering local bites and street art, having an EDC flashlight in your backpack or purse will forever be a best idea once the sun goes down. Once you leave an area with the best lighting such as the restaurant or shopping mall in the city, you will be sensitive to the dark, and having a flashlight on hand can keep you from tripping or falling.

An emergency tool

No issue how safe and comfy your campsite may be, there can still be some issues that you would not want to face. When you carry a Baton 3 prop flashlight, you can use it to instantly illuminate your area or as a tool to signal other people who can come to help you. Some models of torches come with unique features like SOS that are beneficial during emergency conditions.

Better than the flashlight of a mobile phone

Most people believe that they can use the flashlight of their mobile phone during an emergency. But a mobile phone flashlight is not as bright as an EDC flashlight. Also, the battery of a cell phone drains quicker when you use a flashlight. When you are camping, a mobile phone is the most vital thing that you should have. In the camping conditions, you don’t have power to charge your mobile phone again and again. So, it is excellent to carry an EDC flashlight instead of relying upon the cell phone flashlight.

How to take care of your Baton 3 pro flashlight

A Baton 3 pro flashlight is a great way to forever have light at hand, but it needs some care to keep it in the best situation. Here are a few tips:

Check the o-rings regularly to ensure they are still in the best situation. If they are destroyed, they can cause debris or water to enter the flashlight and damage it.

Keep the battery clean and free of corrosion: This will support it stay charged and stop damage to the flashlight.

Be careful not to drop the flashlight: While EDC flashlights are built to be strong; they can still be destroyed by a fall. If you drop it, check the light for any breaks and cracks.

By following these easy tips, you can keep the EDC flashlight in the best situation and forever be prepared for whatever life throws your way.

Selection criteria

If you are buying one of the EDC flashlights in the market, you need to keep in mind what features you need. Some factors you need to consider are the performance, size of your EDC flashlight, power source, brand, and cost.

Size

For any person who is buying or changing an EDC flashlight, ensure it is little enough to fit in your purse or pocket. The most important factors are portability and accessibility. It will help if you look for an EDC flashlight that fits rightly in the palm of your hands so it is easy and fast to use.

Lumen output

Performance is the next thing to keep in mind when buying an EDC flashlight. When it comes to your EDC flashlight output, there is a big range of personal preferences. Think of how you could use your EDC flashlight.

A brighter EDC flashlight is only perfect if you are a car mechanic, a police officer at night, or you want that truly bright output. So, how much light output is sufficient? Consider a 1000 lumen or brighter flashlight if you want to light up a bigger area to a greater distance.

Power source

If you are new to flashlights, an AAA or AA powered EDC flashlight is a perfect place to begin. These flashlights have readily accessible batteries which need no maintenance.

Built-in rechargeable flashlights are another option for making your daily life easy, but they generally come with lithium-ion batteries which can need some maintenance.