Corey Shader Explains: How to Realistically Build a Business in 4 Simple Steps

The advance of technology has made starting an online business easier than ever. But, entrepreneur Corey Shader says that launching a successful and long-lasting online business is hard, though not impossible.

If you want to create a successful online business that will grow consistently over time, there are realistic steps that you need to follow. There are common pitfalls that you need to avoid when you’re starting your new online venture as well if you want to achieve your goals.

Follow these four simple steps below if you want to realistically build an online business.

1. Combine Passion with Expertise

The sheer number of online businesses makes it challenging for entrepreneurs to create something truly special. To give your business a better chance to succeed, combine what you’re passionate about with an area in which you can bring expertise to the table.

If you’re a good writer and you love the outdoors, consider starting a blog focused on travel, nature, hiking or exercising. If you’re skilled at sewing and have a passion for being a mom and helping other moms, consider starting an online retail store that sells homemade baby products.

When you combine your passion with your expertise, you’re more likely to be able to create an online business that succeeds. That’s because you’ll be motivated to continue working at the business, while also bringing a unique skillset to your business.

2. Build Your Inventory

Before you even launch your online business, you need to make sure you have a stockpile of inventory for people to purchase and/or consume. A sure-fire way that new online businesses fail is if they aren’t able to match the demand for their products or services with sufficient supply.

Keep in mind that inventory in this sense doesn’t necessarily have to be a physical product. Using the example above, if you’re starting the ecommerce baby clothing store, you’ll be creating actual physical products. If you’re starting an online blog, your “inventory” will be content — blog posts, photos and/or videos.

You should create this inventory and have it on hand, ready to sell and/or publish before you ever launch the business.

3. Set Up Your Online Presence

Once you have sufficient inventory, it’s time to launch your online presence. This should include a website, email address and social media accounts. While all online businesses should have these three digital assets, which ones you choose — and how you go about it — depends on your business and target audience.

You can design an impressive website today relatively easy today, and for free in many instances. You may want to invest some money in website creation, though, to look more professional or to give you additional functions such as secure payment processing.

Also, create accounts on social media platforms where your target audience is most likely to congregate. Research similar businesses to yours and see whether they have a strong presence on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Etsy, Instagram or others.

4. Market Your Business

“If you build it, they will come,” is a famous line from the 1989 movie “Field of Dreams.” Unfortunately, Corey Shader says that line doesn’t apply to online businesses.

It’s not good enough to simply build your online business and hope that people will notice you. You need to market your services to attract customers.

Luckily, there are simple and free ways to do that today. Social media is often the most effective way. If you’re lost as to how to create an effective social media marketing campaign, check out some of your competitors to see what they’re doing.

That could serve as a solid model for you to personalize for your new online business.

About Corey Shader

Corey Shader is a self-made entrepreneur, consultant, investor, real estate developer, and founder of several companies, notably Insurance Pipeline. Operating primarily out of Ft. Lauderdale, Corey’s endeavors span across the nation, consulting for start-ups, and sitting on the board of digital media and senior healthcare agencies. As a consultant, Corey helps young businesses develop sales funnels and maximize profitability. Shader takes pride in challenging others to push themselves to be their very best — he believes in constant self-improvement, inspiring others through sharing his own life experiences.