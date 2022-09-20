Simply IT launches free scorecard to help UK schools assess their level of digital readiness

Simply IT , a Northampton-based IT solutions and service provider, has launched a free digital readiness scorecard for schools. It has been launched for the start of the new academic year and is designed for school business leaders and decision-makers who want to assess their school’s technology, connectivity and network readiness against new standards published by the Department for Education in March 2022*.

The test provides a personalised score within just a few minutes, based on a short and simple questionnaire. The DfE says that fewer than 30% of schools are digitally mature**. Simply IT’s scorecard asks 16 questions that assess how digitally equipped schools are.

Managing Director, Steffan Barreau said “New government standards are all well and good, but there’s little help for school business leaders in how to take action. One of the very first things they need is to understand where they stand today, before they can see what needs to be achieved. We often perform full School IT Audits, but that takes a little time to organise. So, we created the scorecard to give a free, fast, and simple self-assessment of how a school is performing against the standards.”

The scorecard takes just two minutes to complete and is completely free. It is a solid starting point for school leaders and decision makers to see what state their digital and technology is in so they can plan for any necessary upgrades or purchases.

If you are a school business leader or decision maker and would like to assess your school’s digital and technology readiness, click here to take the school digital readiness scorecard test.

Source references:

* Department for Education – https://www.gov.uk/guidance/meeting-digital-and-technology-standards-in-schools-and-colleges

**Department for Education – https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/exploring-digital-maturity-in-schools-using-edtech-data

About Simply IT

Simply IT is a well-established Northampton IT support, services and solutions business with customers in the East Midlands and beyond. It fields a broad range of IT offers for SME and medium sized businesses in the East Midlands as well as schools nationwide. These span IT support, IT solutions and IT managed services along with some education-specific technology solutions.