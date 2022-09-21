NBA betting is a great way to get in on the action without putting too much money on one game. While the league isn’t as popular as football, it has enough star power and popularity to become a major force in the online sports betting industry. There are four main types of NBA bets: money line, spread, totals, and over/under.

Injuries are a big factor in NBA betting. Unlike most team sports, an injured player can change the outcome of a game. Players like Kyrie Irving and John Wall can make or break a game. This is a big factor in determining the winning team. While there are some teams that play their star players all season long, others may rest players to avoid injury and keep them healthy.

Home field advantage is an important factor in NBA betting. Teams that play on their home court have a higher chance of covering the spread. However, a team that has suffered a tough road loss could be an intriguing bet against the spread. Also, coaches can have a big impact on team performance, so be sure to consider the coach’s influence on the team’s performance.

The point spread is another factor in NBA betting. A team is handicapped by the odds makers, so the point spread is a way to calculate the probability of a certain outcome. For example, if the Bucks are favored by 17 points, they would need to win by 18 points or more to cover the spread. The underdog team would need to win by just one point to win. However, if the underdog wins the game by three or less, the wager would be considered a push.

The best time to place a bet on the NBA is early in the game. The earlier you place a bet, the more information you have about the team. Moreover, it is important to stay up to date on the latest injuries and trends, so that you can take a better decision before the game begins.

While most people choose to wager on teams in the NBA, you can also try NBA prop bets. These types of bets do not involve placing money on individual players, but instead focus on events such as total points scored by a starting rotation, the number of 3 point field goals scored during the game, and more. Prop bets can be a great way to get excited and get involved in the action.

In-game betting in the NBA is another popular form of betting. You can wager on point totals, which range from 200 to 240 points. The Over or under totals bets placed by fans on whether a team will score more points than the opposing team. If the final score falls within the line, you win. Point spread and total bets can also be placed in segments.