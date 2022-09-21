NFL Week 16 odds offer plenty of compelling matchups. On Monday Night Football, the Atlanta Falcons visit the Baltimore Ravens. On Sunday, Detroit hosts the Carolina Panthers. Week 16 games also include the New York Giants at Minnesota, the Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City, and Washington at San Francisco. There’s also the Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis game, which should be a tight one.

A few other matchups this week feature teams that are in strong spots. The Titans, for instance, are 2.5-point underdogs at home against the 49ers. Given their recent success, though, they could see their odds drop even lower before Thursday’s game. Another matchup features the Saints, who are a three-point favorite at home against the Dolphins. They’re coming off of a six-game winning streak, and last week, they only lost to the Baltimore Ravens.

Two other games feature two teams with playoff hopes. Dallas, at 10-4, has already clinched a postseason spot. In the NFC West, the Cardinals are the other team with playoff hopes. The Vikings, however, are a 3.5-point home ‘dog.

The Jets’ offense has struggled in recent weeks, and quarterback Zach Wilson has dropped passes for three straight games. But, while the Jets’ offense has been pedestrian, their rookie running back, Michael Carter, should come on strong in this game. Their projected look-ahead line was -2.5 before the week.

While the Raiders had a good game on Sunday against the Chiefs, their offense has been shaky since the departure of Henry Ruggs. In addition, the Raiders have been missing star wide receiver Darren Waller for much of the season. And their defense has been improving over the season, making them a tough matchup for the Steelers.

NFL betting experts have a lot of data and statistics at their fingertips to make accurate predictions. By following expert NFL predictions, bettors can place their bets ahead of the competition and put themselves a step ahead of the field. The NFL season is one of the most watched in North America, so it’s a good idea to follow the experts and make informed bets. With so many teams vying for playoff berths, you may want to consider betting on a few teams each week.

There are plenty of games to bet on this week. This is one of the most intriguing games of the year. The Packers and Raiders have never met, but their quarterbacks have. Moreover, their quarterbacks are both highly capable and have plenty of talent. However, the opening line for Monday Night Football is a pick ’em, and the odds may not reflect this.

The Bengals and Ravens are two teams with a good record. Both have solid defensive units, but both teams are still a few years away from real contention. Given this, laying an over-under is a gift. Detroit is also a good place to bet a small underdog. In fact, they’ve covered seven of their nine games as an underdog.