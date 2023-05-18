Analyzing the Best Defensive Players in the 2022-23 NBA Season

Defensive players play just as crucial a role in basketball games as offensive players. They force turnovers, steal the ball, block shots and grab rebounds to protect their basket and regain possession off the ball for their team. They also restrict opposing teams’ transition offense, opportunities for fast breaks and, generally, make it as hard as possible for the other team to score.

Some people feel the contribution of defensive players to their teams is overlooked, but the NBA does acknowledge the performance of defensive players with the Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year title. The 2022-23 title has gone to Jared Jackson Jr, of the Memphis Grizzlies. Below is a look at Jackson Jr and at some of the other players who were in the voting for the title.

Jaren Jackson Jr

Last season, Jackson Jr came fifth in the voting. This season was to be his season, as he blocked 3.0 shots per game and defended at least 300 shots at the rim, the best in the league. He allowed a percentage of 46.9% shots at the rim.

Jackson Jr defied expectations in 2022-23. Firstly, because he was out for the first month of the season with a foot injury. Then with Ja Morant out of the team for personal reasons, people had expected the Grizzlies to slide down the standings. Jr's performance in defense, however, saw them go 6-3.

Brook Lopez

Brook Lopez, of the Milwaukee Bucks, has always been a shot blocker, having blocked 1.8 shots per game throughout his career. This season, he was voted runner up for Defensive Player of the Year and placed himself in major contention for the title for the first time. He blocked 193 shots, a season high and a career best for him, and he also contested 17.5 shots per game, the best out of anyone by a long margin.

Despite not being very mobile on the perimeter, Lopez withstands the pressure the Bucks’ drop coverage-driven defense places on him, thanks to his ability to quickly understand the nuances of what an attacker wants to do. This under-rated ability allows him to anchor the Bucks’ defense easily.

Evan Mobley

Evan Mobley, power forward for the Cleveland Cavaliers, will be disappointed to have missed out on the award, but still holds his head high with a third placing in the votes. He averaged 1.5 blocks per game, 0.8 steals per game and enjoys a defensive rating of 108.

Mobley was the youngest Defensive Player of the Year finalist in the history of the league, and experts believe he will be a contender for the title award again in the future. Despite being a seven footer, he’s mobile, athletic and coordinated, and boasts impressive footwork. His 7.4 foot wingspan makes him a reliable shot blocker. He has good timing and instincts that allow him to excel whether he’s a helping defender or forming the last line of defense.

Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green placed fourth and has shown defensive capabilities that have turned a series the Warriors’ way. His passion for the game and his will to win are unmatched, and seem to have a way of affecting everyone involved in basketball or interested in it. No one is indifferent to him.

This season Green has amassed 1.9 turnovers per game, 1.8 steals per game and 1.0 blocks per game. He is an elite defender and one of the few players who can play any position on the floor. His passing is excellent, and he closes out well on the D. Unfortunately, he can be prone to unnecessary fouls and distractions.

Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo, center forward for the Miami Heat, amassed 2.8 turnovers, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks per game, and took the fifth spot in the voting. He has good height, length, muscle mass and reliable hands. Adebayo is an excellent leaper and knows how to make the most of his frame to position himself for the block.

Adebayo possesses speed and agility, with remarkably quick arms and legs. He can defend just about anybody in any position. He manages to stay well in front of players who are quick off the bounce, but even if a player does beat him, he has lightning quick recovery speed to make a follow-up shot difficult for attacking players.

The NBA has some fantastic defensive players. Others who were considered in the award but missed out were Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), O. G. Anunoby (Toronto Raptors), Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Nic Claxon (Brooklyn Nets), Alex Caruso (Chicago Bulls) and Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat).