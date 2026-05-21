A London-based distribution business turning over nearly £500 million annually has named Natalia Gosciniak as chief executive, marking a significant leadership transition at a company that commands more than 50,000 retail shelf placements across the UK.

The appointment at VB Distribution, announced on 15th May, sees Gosciniak—previously instrumental in shaping the firm’s strategic framework—take operational control of a business supplying major supermarkets, wholesalers, and independent retailers. Founder Adam Matliwala will transition to chairman, shifting his focus to strategic oversight rather than day-to-day management.

The timing signals something larger at play.

VB Distribution has been implementing what it describes as a “governance enhancement programme” designed to support long-term corporate ambitions. Industry observers note that such structural changes often precede attempts to access public markets, though the company stopped short of confirming specific plans.

Gosciniak’s appointment comes as the business undertakes what she characterised as major infrastructure investments. “VB Distribution has established itself as a global distributor for a growing portfolio of brands across multiple categories, and it’s a privilege to take on the CEO role at this stage of its journey,” she said. “With major investments underway across our infrastructure and operations, we are building the foundations for a stronger, more sustainable phase of growth.”

The scale of those operations has grown considerably. Operating under the legal name Vapes-Bars Ltd, the company now distributes across multiple product categories to wholesale, convenience, and independent retail channels. The 50,000-plus shelf placements represent substantial penetration of the UK retail landscape, though the company has not disclosed year-on-year growth figures.

Matliwala’s move to chairman follows a pattern common among distribution businesses reaching a certain scale—founders stepping back from operational leadership whilst maintaining strategic influence. The shift allows him to concentrate on longer-term business development initiatives whilst Gosciniak handles commercial growth and organisational expansion.

For Gosciniak, the challenge will be maintaining momentum in a fiercely competitive sector where margins can be thin and retailer demands exacting. Her previous work on governance frameworks suggests a focus on professionalising operations, a necessity for any company harbouring ambitions beyond private ownership.

The phrase “public market ambitions” appeared in the company’s announcement without elaboration. Whether that means an initial public offering, acquisition by a listed entity, or simply adopting governance standards that mirror public companies remains unclear. What is evident is that VB Distribution is positioning itself for scrutiny—the kind that comes with institutional investors and regulatory oversight.

By Wednesday afternoon, the company had not responded to questions about the specific infrastructure investments underway or which product categories are driving the approach toward £500 million in annual turnover. The vaping sector, reflected in the company’s legal name, represents one component of a portfolio that has evidently broadened beyond a single category.

The UK distribution market has seen consolidation in recent years, with mid-sized operators either scaling rapidly or finding themselves squeezed between major logistics players and nimble specialists. VB Distribution’s ability to secure tens of thousands of retail placements suggests relationships that took years to cultivate—precisely the kind of operational foundation that requires seasoned leadership to maintain.

Gosciniak inherits a business in expansion mode. Whether that expansion translates into the “stronger, more sustainable phase of growth” she referenced will depend partly on execution, partly on market conditions, and partly on whether the governance investments pay dividends in the form of institutional confidence.

For now, the leadership structure has been reset. Matliwala retains influence from the chairman’s seat. Gosciniak assumes operational command. And somewhere in the background, infrastructure investments continue—investments that will define whether VB Distribution’s next chapter matches the ambition of its recent leadership reshuffle.