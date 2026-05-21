Fiona McCoss was sitting in her London office, successful copywriter for a major travel company, when the question arrived uninvited: Is this it?

She was in her mid-twenties. The job looked great from the outside. But something felt profoundly wrong.

“From the outside my life looked great, but inside I was haunted by the question: ‘Is this it?’ In my mid-twenties I had a real epiphany – it was like a veil lifted. I suddenly saw how many expectations are placed on women, and realised I actually had a choice.”

That moment of clarity sparked a transformation that would eventually become a six-figure international business. Today, McCoss runs a West Country-based coaching and retreats enterprise serving women across the UK, Europe, North America and Australia—many of them asking themselves the same question she once did.

The path between those two points wasn’t linear.

After leaving corporate life, McCoss travelled through south east Asia and central America. She retrained as a yoga teacher and embodiment facilitator. By 2019, she’d established herself in a jungle home in Costa Rica, running women’s circles beneath the canopy and building an online business that would soon prove perfectly timed for a pandemic-locked world.

Her business grew rapidly between 2020 and 2021. In 2021, she expanded into in-person retreats. By 2024, she’d launched Wild Feminine Retreats as a distinct offering. This year, the business is on track for another six-figure turnover.

The flagship programme at the centre of McCoss’s work is the Wild Feminine® Facilitator Training—a 12-month certification built around five pillars: creativity, expression, leadership, embodiment, and what she describes as “the more intimate territories of pleasure and sensuality.”

“I work with women who know that the old ways of doing life and business no longer fit,” McCoss explained. “I teach them how to become facilitators and leaders, and how to build a thriving, body-based business that genuinely supports women.”

Her client base reveals a particular pattern. Many remain in corporate roles whilst pursuing what McCoss calls a “holistic or spiritual path.” They’re not necessarily ready to leap, but they’re preparing for it.

“Many of my clients still work in corporate environments but are already on a holistic or spiritual path. They can feel there’s something more available to them if they step outside the system and create something of their own.”

Most discover her through Instagram or word-of-mouth referrals. North American interest has climbed significantly in recent years, suggesting the market for this kind of work extends well beyond the UK wellness sector.

The women’s coaching and personal development space has become notably crowded over the past five years, particularly as the pandemic accelerated the shift to online programmes and spiritual entrepreneurship. Dozens of facilitators now offer variations on feminine leadership, embodiment work and business coaching aimed at women leaving traditional careers.

McCoss acknowledges the competition but positions her work differently. “There are many successful women doing similar work, but I’m building something unique. My work is in educating women and influencing our culture and society so that we can feel truly empowered and liberated.”

She describes herself as a “trailblazer, chain breaker and disruptor”—language that signals both her target audience and her philosophy.

This year’s calendar reflects the scope of her current operation. May brings a sensuality and pleasure retreat in Crete. June features a free three-day online Wild Feminine Solstice Festival—the kind of accessible entry point that feeds a broader marketing funnel. September means a feminine business and leadership retreat in Ibiza.

The blend of free and premium offerings, online and in-person experiences, suggests a business model refined over seven years of operation. The certification programme trains women to become facilitators themselves, effectively creating a network of practitioners who’ve passed through McCoss’s methodology.

What’s less clear is how many women have completed the 12-month training, or how McCoss measures the cultural influence she describes as central to her mission. The business operates in a space where outcomes can be difficult to quantify—transformation, empowerment and liberation resist easy metrics.

Still, the six-figure turnover indicates paying clients believe they’re getting something valuable. And the international reach—spanning four continents—shows the “Is this it?” question resonates far beyond London offices.

For McCoss, the work appears to be as much about rewriting cultural narratives as it is about individual coaching. She’s positioning herself not just as a facilitator, but as someone challenging “outdated models of success” and offering an alternative path rooted in what she calls “feminine energetics.”

Whether that represents genuine disruption or skillful positioning within an established wellness market remains open to interpretation. What’s certain is that enough women are asking themselves the same question McCoss asked in her mid-twenties to sustain a thriving business built on helping them answer it differently.

The veil, it seems, is lifting for more than just one former copywriter in London.