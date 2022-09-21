Widd Signs announces eleven appointments

St Helens and Leeds-based signage manufacturer Widd Signs has made eleven appointments to its team following a host of new business wins.

The traditional and digital signage specialist has hired four people to its installation team including three former employees. Gavin Taylor, Kevin Miller, and Paul Wilkin have returned to the business with new recruit Konnor Oldfield joining for the first time. The teams are responsible for installing signage for the company’s clients across the UK and overseas.

Joining the installation team are five recruits to the company’s North West base including project manager Colin Davies and project coordinator Olivia Arnold-Woolham. The duo have doubled the existing project management team in St Helens which is responsible for ensuring the efficient processing of orders through the factory and the highest standards of delivery for customers.

New apprentices Kai Bednarski and Jamie Heeson also join the St Helens manufacturing facility where they are studying Signage Technician Level 3, a 24-month distance learning course at Walsall College.

Phil Johnson also joins as assistant paint sprayer in Widd Signs’ North West paint and finishing team.

The company is further strengthened by the appointment of graphic designer Matt Leyland who joins the company with three years’ industry experience and Kay Dickson joins as project coordinator at Widd Signs’ Leeds base following a career in project management for several print companies.

The appointments have come as the business continues to experience strong demand for its signage services, which include consultancy, design, production, installation, and maintenance.

The company continues to invest in its 20,000 sq ft St Helens factory which it acquired in 2020, including the purchase of new technology to further enhance the firm’s capabilities, as well as the growing team.

Commenting on the appointments, Gary Williams, managing director at Widd Signs, said:

“Whilst we’re all navigating a changing business landscape, we’re committed to investing in talent and equipment to continue our place as a leading signage specialist.

“We’re continuing to deliver sizeable projects across the retail, construction, education, and leisure sectors, and we’ve made these eleven hires to further strengthen our team and ensure we’re best placed to meet the strong demand we’re seeing for our services.”

Returning installation team member Gavin Taylor commented:

“I left to try something new and have a new challenge, I always knew in my heart I would return to Widd Signs but had no idea just how much I would miss the Widd family until they weren’t around me anymore.”

The company, which was established in 1888 is now one of the UK’s leading signage businesses with clients including retail giants Marks & Spencer, Primark and schuh, culture, and leisure hubs such as the National Science and Media Museum and Burnley F.C.

Widd Signs plans to recruit further people to its installation teams, as well as adding more apprentices over the next six months.