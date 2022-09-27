3 Ways to Honor the Memory of Your Loved One’s Legacy

“During Christmas, I was reminded of how much pancakes and Christmas trees reminded me of my father, who made our home start a holiday tradition from the second end of Thanksgiving. After he died, my mom and I went yearly to the same Christmas tree spot and then to the same diner nearby. Going to familiar places made him feel closer.

It was also our way of honoring him by continuing the traditions he loved. The word ‘honor’ carries a deep weight that can sometimes feel out of reach, especially in a world where grand gestures are promoted by media coverage and trending hashtags.

Through my personal experience with loss, a digital tool that helps with grief, I have seen many different ways people honor their loved one’s legacy memorials after death. Here are four of them:

Tell A Story

Remembering their favorite story and sharing it aloud is a great way to honor someone. It means to continue living on. Instead of sharing my life with my father, I habitually write my story in a notebook on anniversaries and birthdays.

Do What You Love

My mother and I have traditions (such as the pancakes above) that my father and grandmother loved. I make Campari and soda for my grandmother. It was her favorite cocktail when she felt like it or missed Italy.

The taste takes me back to her home, where we spent many dinners and holidays together. The connection with you can be a trip to a special place or simply enjoying your favorite food or book. I mean

Use Your Time Wisely

At the end of his first week as a volunteer at Experience Camp, I stood at the camp dock and thought, ‘This is it. The team huddled together after a high-five between his 9-year-old, who had just become a sibling, and his high school senior after an intense college league game.

Finding your passion, living a fulfilling life, and improving the world are the best ways to honor someone. Find something you can’t help but talk about because it lifts your spirits.

Collect Donations

Speaking from someone who has always been on a tight budget, giving a lot of money is something I dream about, but it hasn’t happened yet been implemented. A memorial fund or another type of fundraising page can be set up in your honor.

We collect donations every year on the anniversary of my father’s death. It’s an opportunity to share his stories and photos with his friends and family while raising money for a cause he loves.

Honoring a loved one is a very personal thing. You can’t decide from a list on the internet. That said, when we strive to do good, build communities of support for others, and feel that every day is a full day, we believe we are doing it right. I’m here.”