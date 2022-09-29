How Beauty Trends Have Changed Overtime

One thing that has been found to change with the years, is the picture of what the perfect body is among females. The definition of beauty has not only experienced changes in years but also in decades.

“People may feel pressured to meet up to acceptable standards of beauty based on the current trend, which is bound to change in a matter of years.” says North Texas Plastic Surgeon, Sacha Obaid. However, deciding to go with the trend will also imply getting ready to make frequent changes to one’s body as new trends dominate the industry.

The Cyclical Nature of Beauty

One thing that is consistent with trends is that they are most times cyclical in nature, with a beauty image fading away only to resurface years later and dominate the scene. A famous face always heralded the type of body trend that sums up beauty in different eras; either a fashion model, actress, or public figure. Once the direction has been set, many women then find a way to take their cue from there.

For instance, the ideal body type in 1910 was an hourglass shape that favored a thin waist over other kinds of the core. During this period, plastic surgery had not advanced to the point where it now is. Women had to resort to cinched corsets to achieve a thinner waist.

This definition of beauty is not far from what has been portrayed in recent times by Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez,, and other models. However, instead of using a cincher corset to achieve these results, women resort to plastic surgery, which is more convenient.

The use of a corset to achieve a tiny waist in the 1900s had many downsides. Agreeably, they seem to produce the desired results but with so many health implications. The lacing of the corset was very tight and, as a result, prevented breathing, caused fainting spells, and in extreme cases, led to permanent damage to the organs.

Beauty Trends between 1920 to 1930

Though beauty trends are cyclical, most of the directions do not last beyond a decade before giving way to another. The 1920s favored smaller hips and busts. This decade saw women struggle to reduce their weight, and those who had fat in tricky areas had to battle with it to fit into society’s definition of beauty and not be left out.

Fast-forward to the 1930s, the tiny waist resurfaces with a preference for a curvy body. Women whose shape fit into this new definition now felt more beautiful, while those who didn’t found a way to make their bodies fit.

The Trend from 1940 to 1950

It was not long before the second world war broke out and as to be expected, what qualified as the perfect body shape also came with that wind of change. In the 1940s, the ideal body symbols were tall women with broader shoulders and more muscular looks.

Of course,, once the course was set, designers started pushing out lingeries that were best suited for this body type. Plastic surgeries that trended during this era were carried out to reshape the nipples and augment the breast.

A decade later, the military figure fades out for a more curvy one, with the ideal body type being championed by curvy women with larger busts and thinner waists. Fuller busts became more attractive, thereby leading to an increase in the demand for procedures that increased the size of the breast.

Plastic surgeons, to achieve this, tried sponge implants on their clients. Additionally, weight gain pills became popular among slender women in this period.

Preference for Slender Shape

With the advent of 1960 came a change in the definition of beauty as more preference was given to super slender petite women. Due to this change, women, in order to get their bodies to fit in, relied on exercise and dieting.

The trend did not last a decade before a new trend seeped in, favoring a bigger bust. Popular plastic surgery procedures among celebrities within this era were breast augmentation.

Other parts of the body like the face and nose started getting more attention. Rhinoplasty and face reconstruction procedures were done by many elites to achieve a more toned facial structure.

The Trend in the New Century

As expected, the new century brought a new wave of beauty with it. Before the 2000s, cosmetic procedures have come into the limelight, with the industry registering more than 5,000 practicing surgeons. Many of the procedures done during this period were majorly by celebrities who desired a picture-perfect look.

The new century, however, favored well-chiseled abs and properly toned bodies. However, getting that desired body meant going in for liposuction, so this procedure witnessed an increase in demand. Liposuction is a plastic surgery that involves the removal of fat from the abdomen. However, the result of such a procedure had to be complemented with exercise and proper dieting.

Where the Trend is Going

The perfect body image definition has come a long way and is currently at a place where an hourglass figure is the best definition of fashionable. A flat tummy, curvy hips, and tiny waist have become the summation of beauty for most women.

This body image is, naturally speaking, difficult to achieve. And Social media has not helped matters, but has painted a flawless picture of beauty that most women will go to any length to have. However, thanks to the advancement in the plastic surgery industry, many women can get their desired body shape without going through a series of grueling exercises.

However, before booking a session, it is vital to understand that the definition of beauty will continue to change. However, there have been indications that the decade will be dominated by procedures that enhance existing features rather than create artificial looks.

Bottom Line

Procedures like tummy tuck, liposuction, and hip enlargement have seen a surge in request for more natural outcomes. Recent trends have also witnessed a concentration of attention on facial features. Procedures such as brow lift, nose reconstruction surgery, and lips reconstruction surgery have gained popularity recently.