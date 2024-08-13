Transformulas International to Implement QR Code Technology

Transformulas, a pioneer in the skincare industry, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Prove Anything to deploy their SmartLinks platform, with the goal of enhancing customer engagement and data capture across all digital channels, including airline and retail partners.

By the close of 2024, Transformulas will introduce SmartLinks’ state-of-the-art QR Code technology across all its packaging.

Transformulas is known for its non-invasive skincare solutions, encapsulating the principle of “Beauty Without Surgery.” With a strong focus on evidence and integrity, the brand has built a devoted customer base over the past 20 years. Transformulas offers a wide range of skincare products that have demonstrated their effectiveness over time, consistently delivering high-performance results supported by clinical trials.

This collaboration with Prove Anything, a leading company in connected packaging and digital product information, marks a significant milestone in the company’s mission to integrate skincare with advanced technological solutions.

SmartLinks is an approved partner of GS1 UK for the rollout of their new Digital Link standard, which will see traditional consumer barcodes replaced with dynamic QR codes. These QR codes will link directly to digital product information, customer service, and commerce channels.

“Partnering with Prove Anything is a fantastic opportunity for both businesses,” stated Kirk Thomason, Head of Digital and Commerce for Transformulas. “Our shared commitment to enhancing customer experiences and ensuring transparency in data collection makes this collaboration a perfect fit. We are thrilled to integrate their SmartLinks’ technology into our packaging, providing an elevated level of interaction for our customers.”

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Enhanced Customer Experience: Interactive packaging that allows customers to easily access product information, usage tips, and exclusive offers.

Efficient Data Collection: Streamlined data capture to better understand customer preferences and improve product offerings.

Increased Transparency: Providing customers with immediate access to detailed product information, fostering trust and reliability.

Innovative Engagement: Employing the latest QR Code technology to create a more engaging and informative shopping experience.

The integration process will be finalised by the end of 2024 across Transformulas’ core product ranges, with no additional cost to consumers. Transformulas is poised to set a new industry standard by combining premium skincare products with cutting-edge technological solutions.