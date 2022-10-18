FIRST CLASS LEARNING LOOKING TO RECRUIT FRANCHISEES IN MANCHESTER

READING, 17th October 2022 – First Class Learning (FCL), a highly successful education franchise specialising in maths and English, is targeting further expansion in Manchester.

Ed Hyslop, Chief Executive, First Class Learning, explains: “We have identified Manchester as a key target area for expansion. We’re looking for like-minded and motivated individuals with the desire to run their own business helping children overcome their personal obstacles in maths and English. Above all else we are looking for people who share our passion for working with children and helping them succeed.

“It is important to us that potential franchisees have the qualities needed for the role. Although around 80% of the company’s existing franchisees are ex-teachers or have an education background, this is not a necessary pre-requisite as the company welcomes anyone with a business background who can be trained in the FCL learning strategies and methodologies. Centre Managers choose the days and times that suit their venues, as well as the fee structure for their centre. Our set-up also offers a great deal of flexibility based on personal circumstances, and therefore a great work/life balance.”

Record number of enquiries

FCL has received a record number of enquiries from parents in 2022 who know their children need extra support to make up for the disruption to their learning in recent years.

FCL is a franchise tuition business that focuses on building the skills and confidence of its students. This is achieved by taking a personalised approach to children’s learning using the highly regarded maths and English programmes, which are created by the in-house team of qualified education specialists. FCL works with children and their parents to ensure that it is the best fit for them – and, of course, the same goes for prospective franchisees.

Hyslop adds: “Core to FCL’s success is investment in people, which puts children at the heart of everything we do. Since our launch over fifteen years ago we have helped over 100,000 students. We are here to make a positive difference to children’s learning development.”