4 Ways to Up Your Self-Care Game

We lead stressful lives, and this can often result in us forgetting to practice self-care. If you’re finding that you’re rushing between responsibilities, then it might be time to take a moment and assess your self-care solutions.

Our overall well being encompasses our emotional, mental, and physical health, and when you don’t take time to ensure that these are prioritised, the challenges of everyday life can feel overwhelming.

Luckily, there are some simple self-care steps you can take to start looking after yourself better, and while this isn’t a cure for all problems, here are just four ways you can look after your wellbeing.

1) Don’t Skimp on Sleep

Sleep deprivation is a problem that can bleed into every aspect of our lives, so a good night’s sleep is essential.

If you find that you struggle to fall asleep at night, then you need to assess why. Is your caffeine intake too high late in the day? Are you plagued by troubles you should consult a professional about?

Perhaps you just stay up too late trying to cram as much into your day as you can. Start making the effort to go to sleep earlier, and if you feel it evading you, consider using an app like Calm to help you nod off.

2) Practice Mindfulness

Mindfulness is the art of learning to live in the moment, to spend time with your thoughts, and focus on your mind, body, and the world around you.

It’s a small solution that can make a big difference, so find a method that suits you best. This could be joining a yoga and meditation class in your local area, or simply finding a quiet space in your house.

3) Invest in Your Education

Improving your self-confidence is a great way to work on your well-being, and when you work on your education, you’ll not only feel better about yourself, but you’ll help to grow your career as well.

Of course, returning to the traditional university environment isn’t always the most accessible thing for everyone, particularly once we settle down into careers and start families.

However, with distance learning, such as the courses provided by Anglia Ruskin University, you can study on a schedule that suits your own individual needs as a student. Allowing you to fit your learning around your other responsibilities and continue working in your career while you actively work on taking the next step up the ladder.

4) Get Out and About

Spending time outside in nature is a great way to start feeling more at peace with the world around you. It can boost your mental and emotional health by improving your mood and reducing your stress.

And not only that, but when you spend more time walking, either on dedicated hikes, or simply around your neighbourhood, you’ll also improve your physical wellbeing.

What steps have you taken to achieve that all important self-care boost? Share your tips in the comments below!