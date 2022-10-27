Edwin James Group reports strong results as it plans for future growth.

Engineering services group, Edwin James Group, has reported strong results for the year ending February 2022. Despite the continued disruption of the pandemic, the company is reporting a 6% increase in revenue to £144m and a 2% improvement in EBITDA margin.

The group maintains a strong cash position. Several high-profile contract wins, including Sellafield and Northumbrian Water, and significant growth in the forward order book from £155m to £545m puts the organisation in a favourable position to continue delivering robust results.

A clear strategy to build a national engineering services group that harnesses the synergies of the three operating brands is delivering growth and has helped the business to maintain consistency of earnings in uncertain times. Looking to the future, the organisation is focused on the growing electrotechnical market that sits at the heart of the sustainability, digital and energy transition.

Commenting on the results, Christopher Kehoe, CEO of Edwin James Group, said: “This set of results marks another strong year for the group. We are now seeing the benefits of our strategy to harness the synergies of our brands, Parker Technical Services, Peak Technology Solutions and Musk Process Services and to target resilient client sectors. Our positive balance sheet and strong order book will enable us to capitalise on opportunities as they arise and focus on growing our presence in energy and digital transition.

“The current financial year is progressing well, and we continue to develop our direct client relationships. The investments we’ve made, and continue to make, in people, training and technology mean that the group is well positioned for 2022 and beyond.”