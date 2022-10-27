BudBlockz Ready to Challenge the Sandbox and Decentraland

Metaverse is a revolutionary concept in the digital entertainment world. It provides users with a digital world where they can socialize, play games, and purchase digital land.

The Sandbox and Decentraland are two of the most popular games in the metaverse. Both have the same concept; they allow users to explore the virtual world, interact with other players and objects, and purchase land to build what they want.

In short, The Sandbox and Decentraland users can create, experience, and monetize their content and applications on the platforms.

Although The Sandbox and Decentraland are well-known games in the metaverse, they have shown average returns recently. Many Sandbox and Decentralized investors are shifting their attention to a new platform — BudBlockz.

Why Investors Are Choosing BudBlockz Over Sandbox and Decentraland

One of the main reasons for this shift is the difference in the use of non-fungible tokens in the three platforms. The Sandbox and Decentraland both use NFTS in their closed gaming ecosystems. However, there is no utility for the NFTS beyond earning rewards and buying and selling the tokens.

BudBlockz, on the other hand, is introducing fresh ways to use NFTs to bring users utility in both the gaming and cannabis sector. The platform has a collection of NFTs known as Ganja Guruz that consists of cannabis digital artworks whose concepts are derived from 1990’s video games.

There are only 10,000 Ganja Guruz NFTs on the BudBlockz ecosystem designed as ERC-721 standard on the Ethereum blockchain. The NFTs will allow their holders to complete KYC procedures on BudBlockz and access members-only features and special discounts in the BudBlockz ecosystem.

In addition, with Ganja Guruz, members can own percentages of BudBlockz business, including cannabis farms and dispensaries. These dispensaries will be distributed in cannabis-friendly jurisdictions all over the world. However, cannabis fans from places where recreational and medicinal uses of cannabis are yet to be legalized can still purchase Ganja Guruz NFTs.

Ganja Guruz NFTs will also play another vital role on the BudBlockz network. They will function as profile avatars for members of the network’s gaming platform, BudBlockz arcade.

BudBlockz arcade is a cannabis and crypto-inspired P2E gaming platform on the BudBlockz blockchain. The arcade is a retro gaming collage of retro games from the 90s. most of the games in the arcade collection draw inspiration from Sega Genesis, NES, and SNES games.

Gamers stand a chance to win exciting prizes, including BudBlockz main token $BLUNT, $ETH, and NFTs.

Budblcokz Is Showing Massive Growth Before Official Launch

Another reason investors are flocking to the BudBlockz camp is how quickly the platform has gained traction in its early days. The private sale for BLUNT tokens sold out, and the presale has raised millions.

Since BudBlockz serves the cannabis sector, where few blockchain projects operate, and brings fresh perspectives to the industry, it is expected that the platform will grow exponentially in the coming years.

Final Word

BudBlockz is causing a major stir in the blockchain and crypto space right now because of its unique offerings and approach to the cannabis sector. The platform is desirable to NFT enthusiasts because it allows NFT holders to own percentages of physical assets such as cannabis farms, products, and dispensaries and earn passive income. It’s no wonder Sandbox and Decentraland investors are transferring their funds to BudBlockz.

