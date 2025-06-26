Glastonbury Road Trip: Crucial Driving Tips for Festival Travellers

With Glastonbury Festival set to take place from 25th–29th June, more than 200,000 people are gearing up for the journey to Worthy Farm. Many will be travelling by car, bringing camping gear, food, and essentials for five days in the countryside. But the journey can be as demanding as the festival itself—particularly for those unfamiliar with rural driving conditions or navigating packed fields.

Car sharing marketplace Turo has issued practical driving guidance for music fans heading to Somerset. With traffic volumes high and terrain unpredictable, choosing the right vehicle and preparing thoroughly will help avoid unnecessary setbacks and get festivalgoers off to the right start.

Rory Brimmer, UK Managing Director of car sharing marketplace Turo, says:

“Glastonbury is one of the world’s most iconic festivals, but getting there and back smoothly requires more planning than many people realise. The Somerset countryside roads weren’t designed for this volume of traffic, and the festival site itself presents unique challenges that catch many first-time visitors off guard.

“Having the right vehicle makes an enormous difference to your festival experience. Whether it’s a spacious estate for group gear, a 4×4 for muddy field parking, or simply a reliable car that won’t let you down on the journey home after five days of festivities, Turo offers options that can transform your Glastonbury adventure from stressful to seamless.”

Top Driving Tips for Glastonbury 2025

Master the parking game early

Glastonbury’s parking fills up fast, but the car parks do open from 9pm on Tuesday for those looking to arrive as early as possible and beat any crowds. However, you won’t be able to leave your car until 8am on Wednesday when the festival gates open, so make sure you’re prepared for an in-car sleep.

Pro tip: Arrive early on Wednesday if possible, but avoid 7am-11am on Wednesday, when queues can take several hours to clear. The A37 and A39 become bottlenecks, with queues stretching for miles during peak arrival times.

Pack smart, pack light (but pack right)

Space is at a premium when travelling to Glastonbury, but certain items are non-negotiable. Festival veterans swear by compression packing cubes for clothes, and multi-purpose items that serve double duty.

Essential car kit: Spare phone chargers, portable battery packs, wet wipes, bin bags (for muddy and smelly gear). You’ll also want plenty of snacks and drinks for any long queues you might get caught in.

Comfort hacks: Bring a small cushion and some comfy shoes for the car journey home – you’ll thank yourself after five days on your feet. Pack fresh clothes in a separate bag for the drive back, as everything else will likely be muddy, or at best dusty.

Navigate the traffic like a local

The key to Glastonbury traffic survival is avoiding the main routes during peak times. The M5 to A37 route becomes gridlocked from early Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon.

Alternative routes: Consider approaching from the east via the A303 and A37, or from the north via Bath and the A367. These routes can save hours during peak times, though they’re longer in normal conditions.

Timing strategy: Leave very early Wednesday morning (before 6am) or late Wednesday evening to avoid the worst traffic. Thursday departure times between 6am-11am should be avoided entirely.

Musical mathematics: The journey by numbers

The drive to Glastonbury offers the perfect opportunity to build excitement with some musical preparation. Based on average journey times to Somerset, festival-goers can calculate exactly how many times they’ll hear their favourite headliner hits.

From London (2.5 hours): You could listen to The 1975’s “Somebody Else” 26 times, or Biffy Clyro’s “Mountains” 44 times during the journey to Worthy Farm. That’s enough to learn every lyric and sing along with confidence to the Friday headliners.

From Birmingham (2 hours): This slightly shorter journey allows for 38 plays of “Heart of Gold” by Saturday headliner Neil Young or 41 repeats of Charli xcx’s “Apple” – perfect for getting properly warmed up for brat summer part 2.

From Newcastle (5.5 hours): Northern festival-goers have time for an impressive, and apt, 82 plays of “Driver’s License” by Olivia Rodrigo or 57 renditions of Rod Stewart’s “Maggie May”. By arrival, you’ll be ready for the Pyramid stage yourself.

Pro tip: Create collaborative playlists with your festival group beforehand. Nothing builds anticipation like a perfectly curated road trip soundtrack that bridges the gap between your departure and those iconic Pyramid Stage moments.

Master the departure strategy

Monday morning exodus is legendary for all the wrong reasons. Traffic can take 4-6 hours to clear the site, with many cars barely moving for the first hour.

Beat the rush: Pack the night before and leave very early Monday morning (5am-6am) or wait until late Monday afternoon. Mid-morning Monday is traffic hell.

Post-festival prep: Keep cleaning supplies in the car for the journey home. Service stations between Glastonbury and major motorways become overwhelmed, so plan fuel stops accordingly.

Recovery planning: Book accommodation Monday night if travelling long distances. Driving 300+ miles after five days at Glastonbury might not be safe and certainly won’t be enjoyable.