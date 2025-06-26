Jet2.com, the UK’s third-largest airline, has announced a new partnership with airline technology company Kyte to broaden its reach across key travel distribution channels. The collaboration will make Jet2.com’s seat inventory including all ancillary products available via Kyte’s platform.

Kyte offers a next-generation airline distribution API that streamlines access to both New Distribution Capability (NDC) and low-cost carrier content. This integration allows Jet2.com to connect more efficiently with travel management companies (TMCs), corporate booking tools, and other travel sellers seeking modern, scalable solutions.

Through Kyte’s interface travel sellers can build connections with airlines to offer the full suite of fares and ancillaries for their end users. Jet2.com’s content from Kyte will also be made available on partner’s desktop solutions, such as AirGateway, for those agencies needing a convenient desktop solution.

Jet2.com is a leading leisure airline that has developed an industry-leading reputation for VIPcustomer service, operational excellence, and friendly low fares, distinguishing itself in the leisure travel sector. It will operate a fleet of 135 aircraft this summer, which includes Boeing 737 and Airbus A321 neo aircraft, serving a network from 13 UK bases that spans over 75 destinations, primarily across the Mediterranean, Canary Islands, and European leisure cities. Flights withJet2.cominclude a generous 10 kg cabin baggage allowance and VIP customer service, which has helped the airline win a host of awards and maintain customer loyalty.

As of this month, Kyte’s platform will provide access to an API-driven user journey in searching and booking Jet2.com flights and ancillaries.

Doug Turner, General Manager – 3rd Party Supply & Distribution at Jet2.com said, “We are very excited about this partnership, which enables us to offer our award-winning flights and product to even more markets and customers. We look forward to a successful collaboration with Kyte and to welcoming even more new customers, helping to drive our continued growth, as a result of this agreement.”

Alice Ferrari, CEO & Co-founder, Kyte added, “We’re delighted to welcome Jet2.com to the Kyte platform, making their flights and popular ancillary products easily accessible to travel companies worldwide. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to put advanced, flexible distribution tools in the hands of travel agencies, helping them better serve their customers, whilst driving more value for airlines.”