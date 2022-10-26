Exclusive: League Football Education & The Fitness Group to Create New Career Pathway for Young Footballers

GLASGOW, October 26th 2022 – League Football Education is proud to announce a new partnership with The Fitness Group to support their members in gaining training qualifications and packages. The Fitness Group offers internationally recognised qualifications regulated by Active IQ and meets CIMSPA and UK Active standards.

The Fitness Group provides unique qualification and training packages for athletes across professional sports with their strong partnerships. More specifically, they support professional footballers through their partnership with The PFA, The Scottish PFA, and Life After Professional Sport (LAPs).

This new partnership will see the two organisations work closely together to support young footballers to continue their education and provide them with a supported pathway to gain The Fitness Group’s internationally recognised qualifications in the health and fitness sector.

Players can use their qualifications as a secondary career alongside football or a transition career, both options are a perfect fit for footballers to grow a new career that draws on transferrable skills and experience from football. Through education, footballers can grow their knowledge in key areas such as nutrition and fitness training.

“Having seen the great work The Fitness Group has done with the likes of the PFA and LAPS, it’s exciting to have this partnership up and running. The fitness world is an ever-growing industry and many of our apprentices have gone on to forge successful careers in it, ranging from fully qualified personal trainers to yoga instructors. We now look forward to working closely with The Fitness Group and helping LFE apprentices up and down the country gain the necessary qualifications and tools to be successful within this competitive but rewarding industry” says Anthony Cato, Transition Officer at Football League Education. With over 25,000 personal trainers in the UK, competition in the industry is fierce. The Fitness Group aims to equip its graduates with the skills needed to be stand-out trainers and sports massage therapists.

By delivering qualifications including entry-level fitness instructor, Level 3 personal training courses sports massage courses , and accredited CPD and utilising both in-person and online study methods, The Fitness Group makes getting qualified accessible. With 5-star support from their team of expert tutors, students are guaranteed an unrivaled study experience.

Steven Dick, Director at The Fitness Group says, “We are passionate about supporting footballers to develop their education and build future careers around football. My business partner, Scott has been in the game for 20 years, so we understand footballers’ demands and needs to plan studying and education around the game.”