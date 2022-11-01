What do You need to Know About Employee Rights?

Introduction

An employee can have different rights depending on where they live, what kind of work they do, and whether they are temporary or permanent employees. With over 70 years of combined experience practicing labor and employment law, Hayber, McKenna, & Dinsmore understands that every business is unique and deserves individualized legal counsel. This article explores the basics of employment rights in the United States, with links to more information if you want to learn more about individual topics like minimum wage or other laws that affect workers. It’s especially important to be aware of your rights if you feel something has happened at work that’s against the law and your employer isn’t listening when you speak up about it.

Discrimination Based on Race, Religion, and National Origin

It does not mean you can discriminate against employees because you run a company from your living room. Your business will be liable for damages if one of your workers is fired or not hired because of these characteristics. On a federal level, it’s also illegal for an employer with more than 15 employees to pay men and women differently for doing jobs that require equal skill, effort, and responsibility.

Workplace Safety

Safety at work is everyone’s responsibility. Companies have a legal duty under health and safety law to keep people safe while at work. Employees also have responsibilities when it comes to keeping themselves safe. Knowing what they are can help you avoid accidents and injury, which can lead to lost time off work and potentially cause claims for damages too.

Harassment

This includes any action that makes a person feel demeaned, intimidated or abused. Harassment can include abuse, bullying, and offensive jokes. If you’re being harassed at work, your first step is to tell your boss and ask him or her to intervene. If it doesn’t stop, talk to someone else in management who can help. Keep records of what happened so that you have documentation if you need it later on.

Conclusion

So, what does it take to be a good employer? Employees want opportunities for growth and rewards for their hard work, just like you. So treat them with respect, share your company’s vision and success with them, give them bonuses if your financial situation allows for it, and show them you care about their well-being (including work/life balance) and that you trust their abilities. A happy workforce leads to a happy customer base. What’s not to love about that?