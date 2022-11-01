With Hex Coin and Litecoin Rendered Redundant, Big Eyes Coin is Saving the Crypto World from a Harsh Winter

While pioneer cryptocurrencies are bearing the brunt of the ongoing crypto winter, new altcoins such as Big Eyes Coin (BIG) are stepping up to make up for the losses by improving blockchain technology and providing solutions to the limitations posed by these coins. Several crypto enthusiasts have forecasted that the success of specific novel coins – Big Eyes Coin (BIG) included – will be highly resourceful to the crypto industry.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme coin on the market that intends to redefine Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and create a community-focused network. Hex Coin (HEX) encourages users to stake their tokens and earn profits; and if any stake is called off prematurely, the concerned users will be penalized. On the other hand, Litecoin (LTC) offers fast, cheap, and secure transactions to its token holders.

Enjoy Simplified Decentralized Finance (DeFi) with Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Big Eyes (BIG) has recently been introduced and is set to knock you off your seats (but for a good cause), so hold on tight. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) buys into the idea of a community-based meme token that empowers its users and ensures they earn profits. It’s a cheeky cat-inspired token that differs significantly from other meme coins. While this genre of digital currency has experienced continuous backlash from the crypto industry, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) decided to do things differently and give meme coins another chance at fame and respect.

To achieve this, Big Eyes plans to simplify Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and make it accessible to everyone interested. Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is a popular, albeit new addition to crypto lingo, that has proved to be useful but the downside is that it is often too complex for users to understand and operate. Upon launch, Big Eyes intends to make educational resources available for users on Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and also guide them on how to operate it.

Stake Your Tokens And Earn Rewards With Hex Coin (HEX)

Launched on the Ethereum network, Hex coin intends to serve as a store of value to replace the Certificate of Deposit that is often used in the traditional financial market. Similarly, Hex Coin also taps into the functionalities of Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Additionally, users can stake their HEX tokens to earn a share of the new Hex Coin (HEX) issuance. Alongside this, any staking called off before its due date attracts penalties by the Hex coin smart contract.

In contrast to traditional cryptocurrencies, Hex Coin (HEX) offers a trustless Peer-to-Peer (P2P) system to ensure that users conduct transactions without any external influence by intermediaries. Furthermore, Hex gives all the power to the users because of the adopted decentralized system. Hex flaunts its no-bug platform which is made possible because of the tight security put in place.

Litecoin (LTC) – Bitcoin (BTC) Made Lighter and Better

Although created based on the Bitcoin (BTC) protocol, Litecoin (LTC) has added its own twists by using a different hashing algorithm, block transaction times, hard cap, and so on. This cryptocurrency also offers fast and secure transactions. Due to this, Litecoin is useful for point-of-sale payments and microtransactions.

Litecoin (LTC) was created to be a ‘lite version of Bitcoin’ according to Charlie Lee. This implies that Litecoin (LTC) will have most of Bitcoin’s features and properties but it will be lighter in weight. By maintaining concise utility benefits and simplicity, Litecoin (LTC) maintains its popularity right behind Bitcoin (BTC). Transactions on this network are usually confirmed in minutes and the fees are mostly intangible.

