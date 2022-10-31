Undervalued Crypto: Get BudBlockz, Ethereum, and Solana at a Cheap Price

Cryptocurrencies have taken a significant beating, with valuation plunging to levels not seen in more than a year. Ethereum and Solana are some established projects that have shed more than 60% in market value year-to-date as the overall sector remains under pressure. On the other hand, BudBlockz is a new project trading at a discount despite offering exposure to some of the fastest-growing sectors.

BudBlockz Trading at a Discount

BudBlockz is poised to be the fastest-growing token, given the tremendous opportunities around the multi-billion cannabis industry. While 27 American states have decriminalized cannabis use, the number will continue to rise as other countries do, a move expected to make the cannabis industry worth more than $200 billion.

BudBlockz has developed arguably the biggest decentralized marketplace for cannabis. The marketplace will make it easy for people to buy and sell medical cannabis in a decentralized manner. Consequently, it should give rise to one of the biggest communities of cannabis enthusiasts.

$BLUNT, the native token powering BudBlockz , is trading at a big discount in the ongoing pre-sale. As the need for decentralized e-commerce solutions for the cannabis industry grows, $BLUNT would elicit strong demand, given its fast-mover market advantage. Early investors stand to earn handsome returns as the $BLUNT token power the first cannabis marketplace offering greater transparency.

Ethereum

Ethereum is down by about 60% year-to-date, making it one of the most undervalued crypto projects amid the current economic landscape. However, amid the steep sell-off, the projects’ long-term prospects remain intact as its blockchain elicits strong demand and use cases.

Ethereum is the preferred blockchain for developing decentralized applications that perform various functions and operations in multiple sectors. Additionally, it is the go-to platform for developing and deploying smart contracts.

Also, Ethereum is home to the greatest selection of decentralized finance applications, projects, metaverse and web3 projects. The immense utility and use case has triggered massive demand for the native ETH token.

Consequently, Ethereum is one project poised to bounce back and generate significant value once the overall sector bottoms out from the current deep correction. With the coin trading at about $1500, it is trading at a great discount considering the massive upside potential.

Solana

Solana is another crypto project that has felt the full brunt of the broader market correction. An 80% year-to-date correction means the cryptocurrency is trading at a discount going by its prospects as one of the fastest-growing smart contract platforms. In addition, the project is expanding its ecosystem by onboarding more programs and protocols.

Considering an alternative to Ethereum, Solana has positioned itself as a preferred smart contract platform, having integrated all the technologies on offer at Ethereum. Its blockchain supports the development of decentralized applications, Non-Fungible Tokens, and metaverse projects. In addition, it is a key player in decentralized finance, supporting the development of decentralized exchanges.

The increased use case continues to affirm strong demand for the native Solana ADA token. While the token has lost significant value, the deep pullback is an opportunity to buy the token at a discount, given its prospects amid increased cryptocurrency adoption.

Bottom Line

Caution has gripped the investment world after double-digit correction and steep sell-offs. Nevertheless, bear markets present some of the best investment opportunities. Hence, Solana Ethereum and BudBlockz stand out as attractive investment play as they are trading at a discount after recent corrections.

