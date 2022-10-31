Leading market research agency Give Opinions wants to pay people to snack this Christmas following mammoth contract wins

– Market research agency Give Opinions wins several international research projects for leading food brands.– Give Opinions is conducting a nationwide drive for new participants of any age, location, ethnicity or diversity to participate and be £100 to taste-test sweet and savoury snacks– Recruits get paid £20-£300 to give their opinions on new products and services from global brands.

MANCHESTER, October 31st 2022 – Leading market research agency Give Opinions is conducting a nationwide recruitment drive for participants to get paid to test sweet and savoury snacks to facilitate some huge contract wins.

From cars to spas, vapes to bars, Give Opinions, alongside its sister company Beam Fieldwork, recruit and orchestrate global research projects for some of the world’s coolest consumer brands.

Give Opinions now needs hundreds of recruits to taste test two new ranges of sweet and savoury snacks from globally renowned names. Participants will be paid £50 to give their opinion on sweet treats and £100 for indulging in a new savoury line from a well-known supermarket brand.

The agency also won a triple-figure project for a retail giant requiring a nationwide panel to research shopping habits in the run-up to Christmas. Rather than battle the shops, prospective shopaholics will join an online community to create a Christmas shopping list and be paid £200 for the pleasure.

Other exciting new projects include a designer shoe-shopping project and a nationwide call-out for players of online Bingo. Give Opinions is also proud to be conducting a hard-hitting research project for Kidscan, a Salford-based charity that funds ground-breaking scientific research for children’s cancer treatments.

With a growing list of blue-chip clients that span charities to monster tech giants, Give Opinions recruits get paid £20-£300 to give feedback on ‘not hit the shelf yet’ product concepts and services. Due to an influx of orders, Give Opinions now require thousands more recruits, from families to test kids’ toys, food and drink to couples and friendship pairs for restaurant and alcohol product tests.

Participating in Give Opinions focus groups, one-on-one interviews, site visits, or joining online communities gives participants the unique opportunity to stay ahead of the curve with next-gen products while having a general say about the direction of their favourite brands.

Popular projects have included testing delivery services for a global fast-food retailer, trying out new luxury spa concepts for a well-known British family holiday complex, and giving opinions on a range of new vape flavours for a leading name.

Established in 2020, Give Opinions has rapidly grown under the direction of Founder and Director Amy Middleton. An expert in the market research sector with over 25 years of experience, Middleton is also the Founder of Beam Fieldwork, the project orchestration arm of the business, and a prominent member of the BIG Committee, the MRS and the AQR, nationally recognised and coveted positions.

Since its inception, Give Opinions has delivered hundreds of rapid-response market research projects, resulting in thousands of recruited participants being paid incentives that total more than £500,000.

Owing to its success is Give Opinion’s Customer Insight Platform. Developed By Give Opinions but available to purchase, it sends regular pulse surveys to a registered panel of research participants to understand their thoughts on products and services. Clients receive instant feedback on ideas via WhatsApp, SMS, and email with every response helping build a deeper understanding of what customers like and dislike.

BEAM and Give Opinions Managing Founder, and Director Amy Middleton said:

“Seeing Give Opinions flourishing with an ever-growing list of market-leading clients is incredible. I’m so proud that our research shapes the direction of some of the world’s most innovative new products and services.

With the business going from strength to strength, we’ve made eight new hires to facilitate mammoth international projects, and I can’t wait to see what our new team can do.”

Give Opinions alongside Beam Fieldwork operates in over 20 countries across five continents, delivering hundreds of exceptional qualitative and quantitative fieldwork projects per month for the world’s biggest brands.