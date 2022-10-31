APM Monaco Releases Latest ‘Meteorites’ Collection, Hosts New York and Paris Fashion Week Dinners, Receives Honors From Forbes for its Sustainable Wonderland Program

Whether gearing up for a glamorous night out or simply elevating an everyday outfit, a simple way to amplify any look is through jewelry. Consumers are becoming more conscientious about the pieces of jewelry they choose, as well as the ethos of the brands they decide to purchase from. Considerations such as sustainability, ethical business practices and quality investments are becoming more top of mind in the buying process.

As trends within the industry constantly evolve, the global jewelry market is expected to show continued growth, reaching 266.53 billion U.S. dollars between 2020 and 2027 at a compound annual growth rate of 3.7 percent. Some of the projected jewelry trends for the next year include bold, statement-making pieces, classic jewels with a contemporary twist, and chunky, edgy necklaces.

One brand that incorporates these new trends as well as the push for more sustainable practices is APM Monaco. This jewelry retailer has a rich history, dating back 40 years to the French Riviera. The Prette family matriarch, Ariane Prette, founded the company in 1982, and APM Monaco now boasts more than 400 brick-and-mortar boutiques throughout the world and a strong digital presence.

APM Monaco drops new collections regularly, and has everything from fun, colorful gemstones, to classic, romantic pieces — there is something for everyone. Their latest release includes new, timeless designs for the beloved Meteorites collection. These classic yet stylish and fashionable pieces are designed to be worn on any occasion, and the collection features necklaces, bracelets, earrings and more.

The campaign for the Meteorites collection features Thylane Blondaeu and Baptiste Giabiconi, two of the most popular French models. At just 20 years old, Blondaeu has worked for Jean-Paul Gaultier, has been the covergirl for Vogue, and has fronted campaigns for L’Oreal — and now, APM Monaco. Baptiste was one of Karl Lagerfeld’s muses and has more than two million Instagram followers. Both Blondeau and Giabiconi both hail from the South of France, sharing the same origins as APM Monaco.

In addition to making news for its October collection, the APM team hosted dinners during New York and Paris Fashion Weeks. APM invited some of the top industry stylists, VIPs, and members of the press to these dinners meant to celebrate 40 years of APM. With attendees such as stylists of Beyonce, Zendaya, Maluma, Vogue, & HBO, models such as Shaun Ross, Rose Bertram, & more as well as journalists from Elle, Gala, Parish Match, Vogue, Numero, Public, & L’Officiel, the APM team had a unique opportunity to introduce tastemakers in the fashion industry to its collections like the Yummy Collections and DNA jewels in addition to history and values.

Further, the contemporary French jeweler was recently venerated for its commitment to sustainability due to its Wonderland Program. APM Monaco’s Wonderland Program enables customers to bring in previously bought APM jewelry to a store to be recycled. The APM team will melt the jewelry down and use the raw materials to create new jewelry. Those who join the program will get two years of the full warranty, professional cleaning, and lifetime repair to upkeep the jewels. At the Le Trophée Forbes Award Ceremony, APM was honored for their sustainable efforts exhibited by the Wonderland Program.

