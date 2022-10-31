Navigating the Automotive Market With Style: How Specialty Car Collection is Leading in Pricing and Customer Care

Over the events of the last few years, the automotive industry has generally had to – we could say – hit the brakes. In 2020, the outbreak of Covid-19 majorly halted most industries and challenged manufacturers. February saw car sales in China – one of the largest automotive markets – plummet by 80%.

Combine this with modern demand. New discoveries lead to new consumer needs and adaptations, such as AI and automation, which require efficient, stable manufacturing and firm economic backing. With the pandemic’s impact on the industry, neither car sales nor production could function as normal.

Other areas of the automotive market, however, seemingly sparked new movement. The luxury car sector was growing. Take Rolls-Royce: remarkably, they achieved sales records for themselves amidst the pandemic. In only the first quarter of 2021, Royce delivered 1,380 cars, making a 62% increase from their success in 2020. How?

The brand set on producing according to demand. Not to time restraints, however. Warren East, CEO of the prestigious carmaker, said that their British plant, in Goodwood, came extremely close to maximum capacity. In 2020 he advised, “if you order a Rolls-Royce, expect delivery in about a year.”

Already a highly desired brand, their ratings exceeded expectation. Popular styles such as the sedan, including the Phantom and Ghost, were (and still are) top of the list. From statistics found by Autocar, the Rolls-Royce Ghost soon became the number one super-luxury car for 2022. Kyle Edward, writer on the auto industry, explains the soaring sales:

“The world’s wealthy have been snapping up its vehicles and filling the order books.”

Popular cities such as Los Angeles, Miami and New York are home to luxury car dealers, that are prospering in a similar way. These changes in the car market – increased demand and heightening competition – make it more difficult to navigate as a seller or buyer. Dealerships can make this process smoother for all involved.

In West Hollywood, Specialty Car Collection is on Sunset Boulevard. Their boutique of the most coveted, classic and exotic, car models are parked and ready for viewing. Despite high demand, Specialty Car Collection concentrates on creating the finest, fulfilling experience for the client.

Specialty Car Collection is known for its broad inventory. Each vehicle is hand-selected by the company’s buyer, who is passionate and committed to the automotive trade, having been a part of it for 30 years.

“The search for a luxury car is filled with high expectations,” he explains, “at Specialty Car Collection, we think you should have pretty high expectations from your dealership.”

Currently, their inventory contains – but is not limited to – a 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV, a 2001 Lamborghini Diablo GTR Coupe, a 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom EWB, and a 2020 Rolls-Royce Dawn. With a virtual appointment-booking system and customer service on standby, Specialty Car Collection is available Monday through Sunday, to find the car best suited to your needs.

The business is hoping to open more locations in future, but their line-up in Los Angeles is still packed with luxury, rare finds. You can find out more about, or browse Specialty Car Collection by visiting their website or Instagram.