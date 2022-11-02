BudBlockz Launches The World’s First Crypto Ecommerce Platform

It is anticipated that the worldwide cannabis market will be worth more than $200 billion by 2020, and BudBlockz is creating an ecosystem powered by cryptocurrencies to address the changing needs of this business. In addition, BudBlockz will pursue a roadmap aimed at uniting the cannabis community, from producers and suppliers to retailers and consumers, beginning with the presale of its token, $BLUNT.

Built on the Ethereum network, the ERC-20 governance token $BLUNT has exceptional interoperability, scalability, transparency, and security. BudBlockz has a more comprehensive approach than the last generation of marijuana-focused coins, which primarily attempted to ease financial transactions in recently permitted cannabis-related businesses. BudBlockz stores, online shopping, and an asset-backed NFT class that allows fractional ownership of marijuana plantations are all included in its concept.

What is BudBlockz Ecosystem?

BudBlockz is an NFT marketplace and environment created to unite cannabis enthusiasts. It also makes it possible to use DEX and other DeFi products because it was developed on the Ethereum blockchain.

$BLUNT is a token with several uses, and it allows owners to trade goods and services because it is a digital means of exchange. It offers partial ownership opportunities for farms, dispensaries and liquidity for the NFT market. Since it has a stake in trying to support the marijuana industry, this enhances the communal features.

Token owners and participants of the BudBlockz DAO can propose ideas, participate in discussions, vote, and have a say in how the ecosystem is developed. It promotes a sense of community and is a more decentralized and inclusive method of government.

Why BudBlockz?

The active and constantly expanding BudBlockz community has a lot of characteristics in common with several other well-known cryptocurrency communities. As an illustration, BudBlockz has traits with the Dogecoin community, which continually aims to educate members on blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies.

BudBlockz emphasizes this customized approach with a defined position in the marijuana market and a genuine desire to gradually introduce people to the world of legal marijuana gradually and in-depth.

Additionally, by opening its marijuana and cannabis dispensaries, BudBlockz has demonstrated its desire and commitment to become a visionary leader to lead the future of blockchain + legal marijuana.

Can BudBlockz Bring Bigger Returns?

One of the newest initiatives in the crypto world, BudBlockz (BLUNT), has the potential to offer early investors profits that are even greater than those of XMR and DOGE.

The community of cannabis enthusiasts may more simply explore the market thanks to this e-commerce site. Users can trade, purchase, and sell real and virtual marijuana-related goods.

Additionally, BudBlockz can help users learn more about local laws, give them information on a wide range of goods, and provide them with access to fractional ownership of a range of goods or businesses.

BudBlockz will create a welcoming, open marketplace where anybody may participate, all of which will be supported by the $BLUNT cryptocurrency.

$BLUNT is a currency that is accepted throughout the ecosystem. Users may be able to interact with the cannabis market in a variety of ways, including by visiting farms, dispensaries, and CBD producers.

Additionally, it can enable peer-to-peer (P2P) payments within the network and assist users in the governance process. , It will also create an NFT marketplace that encourages openness, permissionless participation, and high levels of security with the ultimate goal of rewarding all network users.

BudBlockz was introduced with a specific community in mind. It implies that they can take advantage of current technology and cater to user needs while developing a platform that appeals to them. As a result, it operates on a mutual purpose, and in this instance, the cannabis industry’s success shows that it is a workable strategy.

Learn more about BudBlockz (BLUNT) at the links below:

Official Website: https://budblockz.io/

Presale Registration:: https://app.budblockz.io/sign-up

Telegram Group: https://t.me/BudBlockz

Discord Server: https://discord.gg/s7hBFgvTmN

All BudBlockz Links: https://linktr.ee/budblockz