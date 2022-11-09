WGS Sameday Medical Courier and Speedy Parcel Courier

☒

It’s not easy to deliver medical equipment, or any other parcel, for that matter. It takes the care and precision of a professional courier company to safely deliver the package. WGS Same Day Courier, a trusted and responsive business partner, delivers the package same day, pre-booked next day, or overnight. Trackable delivery available for urgent items, small parcels or heavy equipment The blood courier is available all year round and is supported by a team of expert couriers who are committed to safe delivery of all packages. All packages are fully insured. The same-day courier service is offered at competitive rates to help businesses increase customer satisfaction without affecting their budget.

In the current economic climate, it is more important than ever to have medical equipment delivered quickly and safely by courier. Winston Ezeh, founder and CEO of WGS, understands this better than anyone. He was an intern at an operating theatre when he became interested in blood courier delivery. He said: “Some instruments, such as The endoscopy set used for laparoscopic procedures is extremely fragile. These sets were often sent to the manufacturers for servicing by courier firms, but sometimes they got damaged or arrived late. This caused delays in surgeries and other daily operations. I was aware of the importance of these instruments and the need to handle them with care, which motivated me to start my own medical equipment delivery company. It was also very important to me that to secure boarded vans and right insurances to enable safe and timely delivery of our customers’ cargo.

But it’s not just medical equipment delivery and blood courier services, WGS also offers same day courier delivery, for solicitors, architects, business parks and other businesses that require same day car parts delivery, furniture delivery or documents delivery. For businesses looking to save time and money, Multi-Collection and Drops is available.

To get started, customers are required to provide their address, the recipient’s address and then choose a suitable vehicle for their car parts delivery or furniture delivery to generate a quote, which is valid for 7 days. To initiate same-day courier delivery, they can accept the quote. Visit: https://wgssamedaycourier.co.uk