Millions of adults purchase clothes that they will only wear once, especially for special occasions.

Millions of adults purchase clothes that they will only wear once, due to job interviews, Christmas parties, and niche holidays.

A poll of 2,000 adults revealed that 45% of those surveyed own clothes that have never seen the light.

Fancy dress costumes, hats to be married and Hawaiian shirts are some of the most commonly forgotten items.

Nearly one fifth (18%) admitted that they don’t feel fashionable when they wear these items again. 24%, however, think their tastes have changed.

35% of respondents would consider renting clothes to save money (37%), and 31% would consider doing so for the good planet (31%). 26% have borrowed items from their friends and family to avoid buying one-off items.

Beach breaks, city vacations and ski trips are the holidays people have bought specific clothes or equipment for and then haven’t used beyond their journey away.

Crystal Ski Holidays partnered with Lucy Mecklenburgh (celebrity) and Wes Nelson to create The Ski Edit, a rentable skiwear collection curated by fashion rental company By Rotation.

Brits should look the part

Ellie Eyles, a spokesperson for Crystal Ski Holidays, said: “We want to make skiing more affordable and accessible to everyone, and we do understand it’s a holiday that requires special gear and costs can add up.

“Our research has shown that more people would prefer to borrow or rent items in order to avoid the cost of a one-off purchase. This partnership with By Rotation eliminates that concern.

“Our curated Ski Edit includes a range of trusted brands that will get you skiing in style, without the hassle of having to purchase anything permanently.

“And we hope it encourages people to get out to the mountains and create memories on the slopes without the worry of additional costs or waste.”

The poll also revealed that 62% of respondents acknowledged the negative environmental impact of buying clothes, even if they were worn once.

35% feel guilty after buying impulse items ahead of a big event and only wearing one item.

While 30 per cent have ended up turning down an invite for a special occasion or event because they knew they’d have to buy something they’d only end up wearing once.

The research, conducted via OnePoll, also revealed how holidays play a huge part in people’s ‘one-time wears’, with those who have purchased items for a trip they only wear once spending £66, on average, for one vacation.

Over four out of ten (43%) also said they won’t travel without purchasing at least one new piece of clothing.

Love Island star, Wes Nelson, said: “I’ve been a skier since I was young and I’d love to see more people try to find their feet on the slopes, as it is one of the most enjoyable types of trips there is.”