Tash Uray joins Student Engagement App Company WonUp as Chief Revenue Officer

WonUp announced Tash Uray as its Chief Revenue Officer. This announcement comes with recent company growth milestones including WonUp’s newest product launch, WonUp – Admissions. Tash brings a wealth of experience in education, a strong background in marketing, business development, multi-site management and executive leadership.

Tash remarks, “I was immediately excited when I learned about WonUp and its ability to support both students and higher learning operations simultaneously. Turning need-to-do’s and should-do’s into want-to-do’s, has a tremendous impact on performance, cadence, and the spirit of the people. I’ve been blessed to both work with and develop best practices across multiple functional areas and am excited to support technological enhancements that can make education better.”

CEO Jason London shared, “In addition to his extensive experience, Tash has an intricate understanding of the education market and education solutions like Student Information Systems (SIS), Learning Management Systems (LMS), and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems. This understanding gives him special insights into creating partnerships and finding ways to improve both student and internal team engagement across the Higher Learning landscape. We are confident that Tash’s skills and experience will be an asset to WonUp and those we serve.”

WonUp is an engaging and interactive platform for students and administration; with features like gamification and leaderboards that encourage individuals to earn points, rewards, recognition, and badges by following their student roadmap. It creates a streamlined experience for both students and administrators using customizable workflows to improve productivity and spirit. Learn more by visiting our website at www.WonUp.app or contact us directly for a demonstration at: info@wonup.app