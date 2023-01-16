Discover How HedgeUp (HDUP), Binance Coin (BNB), and Cardano (ADA) Shake up the Traditional Crypto Landscape

A cryptocurrency is a digital or virtual currency that employs cryptography to safeguard transactions and protect against fraud. It is based on blockchain technology, a decentralized and secure digital ledger that records transactions across a network of computers. The rise of cryptocurrencies has led to an increase in the acceptable use of these digital forms of money as a substitute for conventional fiat currencies. According to market analysts, the cryptocurrency landscape is constantly evolving, with new coins and projects being introduced regularly, each with different features and use cases. Some cryptocurrencies, such as HedgeUP ($HDUP), Binance Coin ($BNB), and Cardano ($ADA), have shaken up the traditional landscape by providing new and unique features, such as access to alternative investment markets, smart contract functionality, decentralized finance (DeFi), and better governance.

HedgeUP offers alternative investment market options for crypto buyers

HedgeUp is a cryptocurrency platform aiming to bring awareness and simplicity to the Alternative Investment Market (AIM), which includes investment options outside traditional financial markets, such as stocks, bonds, and cash. The platform offers crypto buyers a wide range of alternative investment assets, such as wines, diamonds, gold, fine art, luxury watches, aviation, and more. Purchased alternative assets will be stored in licensed vaults that are secure and insured by the providers. The platform also plans to offer premium NFTs that allow buyers to own a fraction of the assets and trade them with minimal fees, potentially yielding 28%-36% annually.

The native cryptocurrency of the platform is known as $HDUP. HedgeUp has allocated 35% of its coins for the presale event, 14% for marketing, 12% for the founding team, 15% for reserve operations, 17% for exchange listings, 3% for staking and rewards, 2% for advisory and partners, and 2% for charity.

The platform also offers an online master class taught by experienced professionals. It plans to launch HedgeUP DAO, a decentralized autonomous organization to oversee investment activities and ensure transparency in the DeFi community. It also aims to partner with metaverse solutions to offer a liquidity market for users via its ‘Hedgeverse’ initiative for a small access fee.

Binance becomes the first crypto exchange to join ACSS

Binance Coin is the native cryptocurrency of the Binance exchange. It is a utility token on the Binance platform, a centralized cryptocurrency exchange. The primary function of Binance Coin is to pay trading fees on the Binance exchange. When a buyer trades on Binance, they can pay the trading fees using Binance Coin and receive a discount. The discount rate increases as the amount of Binance Coin held increases. The company plans to use 20% of profits each quarter to buy back and burn BNB until 50% of the total supply is burned. According to reports, Binance has joined the Association of Certified Sanctions Specialists (ACSS), making it the first crypto exchange to join the association. It aims to use the organization’s training materials, databases, and networks to create compliance standards for the crypto industry.

Cardano witnessed large whale transactions and a 25 percent increase in trading volume

Cardano is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that was created by IOHK (Input Output Hong Kong), a blockchain research and development company. The founders of IOHK are Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood. Cardano uses a unique consensus algorithm called Ouroboros, which is a proof-of-stake algorithm that is designed to be more energy-efficient than proof-of-work algorithms used by other blockchain platforms. The native Token of the platform is ADA; it has a circulating supply of 34.52 billion ADA with a total supply of 45 billion ADA. According to reports, Cardano is witnessing increasingly large whale transactions on its platform. In the past week, Cardano has experienced a price rally which has been associated with an increase in trading volumes and new holders of $ADA. Also, 28 new addresses holding over a million $ADA tokens have been added to the network, with the trading volume for Cardano tokens reaching a two-month high.

The decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies allows for secure and transparent transactions without intermediaries like banks. A decentralized cryptocurrency like HedgeUp has the potential to disrupt traditional financial systems and change the way people conduct transactions. Despite its risks, the use of cryptocurrencies is rapidly expanding and will likely play an increasingly important role in the global economy in the future.

For more information on HedgeUP click the links below:

Presale Sign Up: https://app.hedgeup.io/sign-up

Official Website: https://hedgeup.io

Community Links: https://linktr.ee/hedgeupofficial