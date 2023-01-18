4 Pieces of Advice Successful People Would Give Their Younger Selves

No one is born successful. It can take years for even the most talented actors, scientists, entrepreneurs, and political speakers to attain success in their desired fields. One way you can kickstart your journey to success, however, is to learn from the failures and triumphs of those who came before you.

We’ve put together a list of four pieces of advice that these internationally renowned individuals would have loved to have given their younger selves.

1. Michelle Obama: Former First Lady Michelle Obama is known around the globe for her confidence, style and grace. However, in an interview for People Magazine, she hinted this was not always the case:

“If I could give my younger self just one piece of advice, it would be this: Stop being so afraid! That’s really what strikes me when I look back – the sheer amount of time I spent tangled up in fears and doubts that were entirely of my own creation. “

Obama goes on to explain that a lot of her anxieties centered around looking silly in front of her teachers or peers. Now known as a brilliant communicator and motivational speaker, Michelle Obama is a stellar example of “practice makes perfect.” She illustrates the importance of taking risks and reminds us that the only stupid questions are those we never ask.

2. Elon Musk: When asked what piece of advice he would offer his younger self, notorious workaholic and tech genius Elon Musk lamented his lack of work/life balance. Addressing his 20-something-year-old self, he implored, “just stop and smell the roses occasionally, [that] probably would be a good idea.”

Referencing the time he spent developing an initial SpaceX rocket build, Musk explained that he was so fixated on his work that he never stopped to enjoy the island paradise around him. “I should have had a drink on the beach,” he exclaimed, “That would have been fine.”

With rumors swirling that Musk’s demanding work schedule was at least partially responsible for the breakdown of his numerous relationships, his advice reminds us to enjoy the fruits of our labors while we can. Studies have shown that overworking can lead to burnout and significant health problems over time, including heart attacks and stroke.

3. Steve Streit: Venture capitalist Steve Streit, founder of both SWS Venture Capital and the Green Dot Corporation, notes the importance of expanding your social circles.

“In those early days,” he explains, “it was all about execution — nose to the grindstone… I would have likely benefited from spending more time with others outside my field and thinking about all the opportunities that existed beyond the four walls of whatever I was working on at the time.”

Streit’s advice highlights the importance of possessing intellectual curiosity as a budding entrepreneur. The drive to explore new possibilities and expand your professional network is vital to succeed in any highly saturated market.

4. Zendaya: Influential American singer and Euphoria star Zendaya might only be 26, but she still has some timely advice to deliver to her (even) younger self. Speaking to 13-year-old Zendaya, she advised, “Follow your instincts and your gut ‘cause it’s always right.” She also espoused the importance of reading the fine print in contracts, no matter how tedious.

In building your brand, it’s imperative that you develop the ability to complete risk assessments and sniff out the deals that are too good to be true. Common sense and a network of more experienced advisors can keep you from being taken advantage of as you catapult your brand onto the world stage.

Becoming successful doesn’t happen overnight. It takes blood, sweat, tears and a dash of luck. Use the advice above to boost your journey today.