Exodus from OnlyFans: Creators Seek New Platforms Amid Content Removal and Discrimination Allegations

OnlyFans, a platform known for adult content, is witnessing a wave of discontent from its creators who claim that their posts are being frequently deleted without violating any terms of service. These frustrated creators are now considering a mass exodus from the site, seeking solace on emerging platforms like OKfans.com.

Prominent OnlyFans creators, including Rowan Odubhain and Aaliyah Yasin, with substantial followings, have taken to Twitter to express their outrage over the removal of their content. Despite reviewing their videos and finding no violations of community guidelines, they are bewildered by the repeated deletions.

Expressing her frustration, Aaliyah Yasin tweeted, “Love when OnlyFans removes a video claiming it breaks TOS when it doesn’t…I personally reviewed the video and it breaks ZERO TOS or community guidelines.” Disappointed by the response from OnlyFans’ compliance team, she further added, “You take 20% of my earnings, DO BETTER! Give models a valid reason for content removal instead of a generic message.”

Rae, another model, expressed her concern, requesting more transparency from OnlyFans regarding content moderation. In her tweet, she stated, “Can you start making it where we can read the full message we sent or give us further context? Because if I’m not discussing things that break TOS and I’m not trying to find a way around flagged words, then I’d like more info.”

‘Bungabooty,’ another creator, expressed disappointment as her popular squirt videos were removed from OnlyFans, affecting her sales. Aaliyah Yasin directly addressed the CEO of OnlyFans, Amrapali Gan, in a tweet alleging discrimination and bullying by the moderation team.

In response to these grievances, some creators are finding a more sustainable solution by establishing a presence on alternative platforms. Arian Demnika, the founder of Okfans, has witnessed a surge in sign-ups, offering a safe space for adult content creators. Okfans, unlike OnlyFans, pledges never to ban sexually explicit content.

Arian emphasizes that Okfans is designed specifically for adult content creators and consumers, providing similar features to other subscription services while focusing on adult content. Since its inception, Okfans has been attracting approximately 1,000 new sign-ups daily, with top creators now earning substantial monthly incomes.

While Okfans strives to strengthen its platform and offer new tools for creators to engage with their fans, Arian acknowledges the potential consequences of OnlyFans’ restrictions. He acknowledges the loss of revenue and the need for creators to find alternative monetization options. Furthermore, consumers may face limited access to the content they enjoy, as OnlyFans is a widely used platform within the industry.

The ban on sexually explicit content on OnlyFans is poised to impact both creators and consumers, potentially altering the landscape of adult content availability and diversity.