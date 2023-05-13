How to watch KSI vs Joe Fournier in Canada: US start Times, Venue, PPV cost
This weekend at Wembley, YouTube star KSI will face off against ex-professional boxer Joe Fournier in his biggest test to date, with the potential to set up a clash with Tommy Fury.
KSI (actual name Olajide Olatunji) has previously faced and defeated Logan Paul twice and gamer FaZe Temperrr, most recently in January. His only professional fight was a rematch with Paul, which he won after the two had drawn in the first round.
Even though Fournier’s professional status and perfect record of 9-0 aren’t going to win over boxing purists throughout the world, it’s better than nothing. He has boxed with David Haye, a former world champion and close friend of his.
KSI vs. Joe Fournier fight details:
Date: Saturday, May 13 | Sunday, May 14
Main card: 2 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. BST | 4 a.m. AEST
Main event: 5:30 p.m. ET | 10:30 p.m. BST | 7:30 a.m. AEST (approx.)
Location: OVO Arena Wembley, England
Live Stream: FitePass PPV
The Tape:
|Particular
|KSI
|Joe Fournier
|AGE
|29
|29
|HEIGHT
|6’00” / 183 cm
|6′ 0″ / 183 cm
|REACH
|71.3″ / 181 cm
|76″ / 193 cm
|STANCE
|Orthodox (R)
|Orthodox (R)
Fight Card/Undercard in full
Main Card (PPV)
- Cruiserweight: KSI vs. Joe Fournier
- Light heavyweight: Deji Olatunji vs. Swarmz
- Cruiserweight: Salt Papi vs. Anthony Taylor
- Super bantamweight: Tennessee Thresh vs. Paigey Cakey
- Cruiserweight: ViruZz vs. DK Money
- Super bantamweight: Little Bellsy vs. Lil Kymchii
Happy Punch Preliminary Card
- Heavyweight: Wings Of Redemption vs. Boogie2988
- Welterweight: Corn vs. Unbaer
- Heavyweight: Luis Nestor vs. Callum King
- Light heavyweight: Zuckles vs. TBA
KSI vs. Joe Fournier PPV price
The PPV price for KSI vs. Fournier in the U.S. is $19.99, £19.99 in the U.K, and 14.99 AUD
- DAZN monthly subscription: $19.99 on a 12-month contract or $24.99 month-to-month in U.S./ $24.99 per month in Canada/ £9.99 in the U.K. on a 12-month contract, or £19.99 month-to-month/ 13.99 AUD in Australia
- DAZN annual subscription: $224.99 in U.S., $199.99 in Canada, £99.99 in the U.K.
How to watch KSI vs. Joe Fournier stream in the US?
In the United States, KSI vs. Fournier may be purchased as a pay-per-view event through DAZN and other traditional pay-per-view providers. PPV.com is another viable alternative if you’d rather watch via a stream. You may stream it on your Roku, Xbox, Chromecast, or Apple TV after purchase, or watch it on your smartphone or desktop computer.
How to watch KSI vs. Joe Fournier fight in Canada?
The best way to watch a live game is by subscribing to an internet streaming service. The bout can be viewed on DAZN or another service. If you’re in Canada and want to watch the streamed event, visit their websites or download their mobile applications to see if it’s available.