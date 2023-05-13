How to watch KSI vs Joe Fournier in Canada: US start Times, Venue, PPV cost

This weekend at Wembley, YouTube star KSI will face off against ex-professional boxer Joe Fournier in his biggest test to date, with the potential to set up a clash with Tommy Fury.

KSI (actual name Olajide Olatunji) has previously faced and defeated Logan Paul twice and gamer FaZe Temperrr, most recently in January. His only professional fight was a rematch with Paul, which he won after the two had drawn in the first round.

Even though Fournier’s professional status and perfect record of 9-0 aren’t going to win over boxing purists throughout the world, it’s better than nothing. He has boxed with David Haye, a former world champion and close friend of his.

KSI vs. Joe Fournier fight details:

Date: Saturday, May 13 | Sunday, May 14

Main card: 2 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. BST | 4 a.m. AEST

Main event: 5:30 p.m. ET | 10:30 p.m. BST | 7:30 a.m. AEST (approx.)

Location: OVO Arena Wembley, England

Live Stream: FitePass PPV

The Tape:

Particular KSI Joe Fournier AGE 29 29 HEIGHT 6’00” / 183 cm 6′ 0″ / 183 cm REACH 71.3″ / 181 cm 76″ / 193 cm STANCE Orthodox (R) Orthodox (R)

Fight Card/Undercard in full

Main Card (PPV)

Cruiserweight: KSI vs. Joe Fournier

KSI vs. Joe Fournier Light heavyweight: Deji Olatunji vs. Swarmz

Deji Olatunji vs. Swarmz Cruiserweight: Salt Papi vs. Anthony Taylor

Salt Papi vs. Anthony Taylor Super bantamweight: Tennessee Thresh vs. Paigey Cakey

Tennessee Thresh vs. Paigey Cakey Cruiserweight: ViruZz vs. DK Money

ViruZz vs. DK Money Super bantamweight: Little Bellsy vs. Lil Kymchii

Happy Punch Preliminary Card

Heavyweight: Wings Of Redemption vs. Boogie2988

Wings Of Redemption vs. Boogie2988 Welterweight: Corn vs. Unbaer

Corn vs. Unbaer Heavyweight: Luis Nestor vs. Callum King

Luis Nestor vs. Callum King Light heavyweight: Zuckles vs. TBA

KSI vs. Joe Fournier PPV price

The PPV price for KSI vs. Fournier in the U.S. is $19.99, £19.99 in the U.K, and 14.99 AUD

DAZN monthly subscription: $19.99 on a 12-month contract or $24.99 month-to-month in U.S./ $24.99 per month in Canada/ £9.99 in the U.K. on a 12-month contract, or £19.99 month-to-month/ 13.99 AUD in Australia

DAZN annual subscription: $224.99 in U.S., $199.99 in Canada, £99.99 in the U.K.

How to watch KSI vs. Joe Fournier stream in the US?

In the United States, KSI vs. Fournier may be purchased as a pay-per-view event through DAZN and other traditional pay-per-view providers. PPV.com is another viable alternative if you’d rather watch via a stream. You may stream it on your Roku, Xbox, Chromecast, or Apple TV after purchase, or watch it on your smartphone or desktop computer.

How to watch KSI vs. Joe Fournier fight in Canada?

The best way to watch a live game is by subscribing to an internet streaming service. The bout can be viewed on DAZN or another service. If you’re in Canada and want to watch the streamed event, visit their websites or download their mobile applications to see if it’s available.