Kelcy Warren Oversees New Energy Transfer Sponsorship of the Texas Rangers

Energy Transfer co-founder Kelcy Warren, who now serves as the company’s Executive Chairman and Chairman of its Board of Directors, has a new distinction to add to his resume—a proud sponsor of Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers. The latest sponsorship was revealed in late March of this year, when Rangers’ players debuted new jerseys, complete with Energy Transfer patches on full display. The multi-year sponsorship deal reflects the latest evolution of the relationship between the MLB team and the Dallas-based oil and gas company. In fact, Energy Transfer has sponsored the team’s West Dallas Youth Academy since 2018, and “plans to keep expanding its marketing presence with the Rangers,” according to a statement released by the company.

In discussing the new jersey patches, current co-CEO Mackie McCrea said, “Energy Transfer is proud to be the first jersey patch partner of the world champion Texas Rangers. Our shared commitment to supporting youth programs throughout North Texas makes our longstanding partnership with the Rangers a natural for us. Expanding our partnership to include the jersey patch creates an opportunity for us to show our support for the team while aligning our brand with Rangers fans throughout the Metroplex and across the country.”

Deep Ties in Dallas

For Kelcy Warren, partnering with the Texas Rangers is just one of the many ways in which he chooses to give back to his Dallas community. Though he was born and raised in White Oak, Texas, and completed his degree in civil engineering at the University of Texas at Arlington, Warren has been a Dallas resident since 1978.

Initially, Warren began his career at Lone Star Gas Company, focusing on the company’s utility sector. But in 1996, he co-founded Energy Transfer, choosing Dallas as the company’s home base. And, ever since, he has shown his devotion to community building both in and around the metro area.

A strong supporter of educational institutions and children’s organizations, Warren is heavily involved with the Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center, the Lamplighter School and the March of Dimes, among other storied institutions and organizations. But, as a true sign of his dedication to the local community, Warren made a sizable donation to the Woodall Rodgers Park Foundation that allowed for the creation of downtown’s Klyde Warren Park, a recreational space named in his son’s honor. Furthermore, his $20 million 2019 donation is allowing the park to undergo a renovation that will help the space better serve the community. In short, Warren’s dedication to infrastructure is not limited to the oil and gas sector, though that space is where he has truly made his mark as a businessman and entrepreneur.

Where it All Began

Since it’s founding almost 30 years ago, Energy Transfer has grown to become an industry giant. Today, the company gathers, treats, processes and transports natural gas, natural gas liquids, refined products and crude oil through nearly 120,000 miles of pipelines, 62 processing and treating facilities, seven fractionators and three import/export facilities.

Energy Transfer also has storage capacity for approximately 235 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas and nearly 70 million barrels per day of natural gas liquids. Additionally, Energy Transfer maintains a general partner ownership of Sunoco LP—with Warren helping oversee this and other partnerships in the Energy Transfer family—meaning he is at the helm of one the largest independent distributors of fuel in the United States, while simultaneously distinguishing himself as one of Dallas’ most notable and benevolent philanthropists.

