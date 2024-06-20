Early 2025 Launch for ‘The Hundred Line – Last Defense Academy’

A new adventure game, ‘The Hundred Line – Last Defense Academy’, has been announced for an early 2025 release.

Designed for Nintendo Switch™ and Steam®, ‘The Hundred Line – Last Defense Academy’ is a project by Tokyo-based TooKyo Games Inc., developed by Media Vision Inc.

Kazutaka Kodaka, known for the Danganronpa series, and Kotaro Uchikoshi, the mind behind the Extreme Escape series, have joined forces for the first time to direct and write the scenario for this game.

The narrative centres on Takumi Sumino, who was living an ordinary life in Tokyo Residential Complex until an unknown assailant shatters his peaceful existence with his family and childhood friends.

A mysterious entity called “SIREI” enables Takumi to awaken the unique ability “Hemoanima,” which he uses to escape his predicament, only to be forced by “SIREI” to transfer to the Last Defense Academy.

Fifteen students are brought together with a mission, as communicated by “SIREI,” to defend the academy for 100 days against the “School Invaders” and save humanity.

The “School Invaders” are an enigmatic force targeting the Last Defense Academy. Takumi and his friends will harness the power “Hemoanima” to combat the looming threat.

The Last Defense Academy features numerous facilities, and as players advance through the days and explore further, more features will become available.

Enthusiasts of Danganronpa and Extreme Escape should be eager for ‘The Hundred Line – Last Defense Academy’. It offers a new story for fans to relish, with character designs that will remind them of favourite characters from creators Kazutaka Kodaka and Kotaro Uchikoshi.

The game can be wishlisted on Steam in preparation for its early 2025 release.