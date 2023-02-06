A look back at the last three editions of the Super Bowl

Super Bowl fever is in the air as American Football fans prepare for the showpiece event of the NFL season. After months of anticipation, we arrive at the centre stage in the sticky Arizona sun, but who out of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will be able to hack the heat and win Super Bowl LVII? It’s looking like a game for the history books between the two-time winners and Nick Sirianni’s NFC champions, and those checking the latest NFL odds will know there is not much to call between the two teams.

Despite the Eagles being less experienced there is that aura of unpredictability around the Super Bowl — the belief that anyone can win on their day and that extra pressure is amped up on both side’s star players. The coveted MVP award will be up for grasp with the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts and Travis Kelce all in contention to win the famous award as well as the Vince Lombardi Trophy. With a carnival atmosphere expected in Arizona it’s now about counting down the days until kick-off, but to keep you ticking over, let’s revisit some previous finals and assess the last three winners of the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LVI 2022- LA Rams

In one of the lower-scoring Super Bowls, the Los Angeles Rams lived up to their expectations as favourites for Super Bowl LVI, beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in a closely-fought game at the SoFi Stadium. The Bengals proved they were more than just the plucky underdogs and despite the narrative they fought bravely in their first Super Bowl appearance since 1981. Joe Burrow was the man to watch heading into this one and while the 26-year-old had one of the best games of his career, the likes of Ben Skowronek and defensive tackle Aaron Donald had too much for them and won a second title.

Super Bowl LV 2021- Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Super Bowl LV in 2021 was the first even in which a restricted crowd were in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic, and was held in Florida for the second successive year. Home advantage may have helped The Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they took on the Kansas City Chiefs, emerging victorious after defeating the AFC side and defending champions 31-9. Quarterback Tom Brady was named the MVP, throwing for three touchdowns and 201 yards to earn a seventh Super Bowl ring.

Super Bowl LIV 2020 – Kansas City Chiefs

The 2020 Super Bowl LIV took place in early February, just weeks before the world entered lockdown due to the pandemic. The San Francisco 49ers took on the Kansas City Chiefs. Miami, Florida was the setting for the last full-capacity crowd for two years.

The Chiefs won the game 31-20, with Mahomes being named the Super Bowl MVP. He threw for two touchdowns and 286 yards, including a 44-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill. Hill also had nine receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns. The game was a high-scoring and exciting matchup, with Andy Reid’s Chiefs ultimately coming out on top to secure their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years.