Watch the FIFA World Cup for Free

The FIFA World Cup is finally back after four long years of waiting. The world is eagerly awaiting the biggest event of the year where the world’s best footballing nations will go head to head in a fight for the golden trophy that every player dreams of lifting one day. Who will be lifting the World Cup on December 16th? There are plenty of great candidates for that question, from Portugal to Argentina, and Germany, the action will be coming thick and fast.

This year’s World Cup will be a thriller, so you need to make sure that you catch every single second of the entertainment. But, as we all know, streaming services can be incredibly pricey, especially when they know that the whole world wants to watch the World Cup! But, did you know that you can find some FIFA World Cup free streams on the internet?

That’s right, there are plenty of free sports live-streaming sites you can visit to catch the action without paying a single penny. However, you must make sure to protect your device and your data when visiting these sites because they can put you at serious risk! We’re explaining exactly what you need to do so safely live stream the World Cup for free with peace of mind!

Free World Cup Live Streams

Firstly, let’s understand why premium streaming services are so pricey. Media companies like ESPN and Sky Sports need to pay millions of dollars just to acquire the broadcasting licenses that allow them to live stream and broadcast FIFA World Cup matches. With so much money on the live, it’s no surprise that you need to pay so much money for those reliable, high-quality streams!

But, there are some free sports live-streaming sites out there that you can use to watch the FIFA World Cup completely free! USTV GO and 123Sport are just two examples of the hundreds of websites you could use, but there is a catch!

These free sports live streaming sites have a disclaimer that they do not host the live streams on their website. This means that you don’t know what the true source of the live streams is — they could be from unsecured or unlicensed sources! This could potentially put your devices and your data at risk, as some crafty cybercriminals could be using the live stream to lure in unsuspecting victims and snoop through their data or install malware on their devices — that’s why it’s so important to ensure your device is secure when visiting these websites!

You’ll Need a VPN!

Luckily keeping your device secure online is much easier than you might think. All you need to do is install a handy cybersecurity tool on your device, and you’re all set to enjoy those free live streams for the most exciting FIFA World Cup matches.

The tool in question here is a virtual private network, but it’s more commonly known as a VPN. The main purpose of a VPN is to encrypt your internet connection, which will stop anyone else — even the government and your ISP — from monitoring your internet traffic and keeping a record of your internet history. VPNs are the ultimate solution to internet privacy, so if you’re visiting a free sports live-streaming site, make sure to suit up with one of these tools beforehand!

VPNs also allow you to connect to a library of secure global servers in other countries and cities around the world. When your VPN connects to one of these servers, your real IP address will be hidden, and your device will route traffic through the server. This will trick the website into thinking that your device is accessing the internet from the city or country that the server is located in.

By using this feature, you can bypass websites that are hidden behind geo-blocking restrictions. Geo-blocking is when a website blocks you from watching a live stream because you’re not within a specific region. For example, if you try to access a Sky Sports website, but your IP address shows that you’re not in the UK, you’ll be blocked from watching the stream. So, all you need to do is use your VPN to hook up to a server in the UK and spoof your device’s location!

Choose the Right VPN

Finding free live streams for the World Cup might be simple enough. But when it comes to choosing a VPN, there are some important factors that you need to consider. Above all else though, there’s one golden rule that you need to follow at all times: always use a premium VPN.

It’s tempting to pair your free live streams with a free VPN, but it’s not worth taking shortcuts when it comes to a VPN — especially with your device’s security and privacy on the line! Free VPNs come with tons of drawbacks such as slower connection speeds, more ads, less security, daily data limits, and fewer global servers to choose from.