Sulim Malook of Win Millions Lotto announces partnership with Warren Boxing Management to raise funds for boxing charities

LONDON, October 31st 2022 – Lottery is a very popular way for charities to raise money. The British Olympic Team receive significant contributions from the UK National Lottery to support their athletes and fund training cycles.

This partnership will involve professional boxers, including those managed by WBM, promoting Win Millions Lotto to their followers on social media with a proportion of every lottery ticket sold being donated to boxing charities.

Boxing is a tough sport, arguably the toughest. But it is also widely recognised for improving physical fitness and mental health, instilling discipline, building confidence and fostering self-respect.

The core aim will be to support young people from disadvantaged areas by encouraging them to take up boxing and enjoy all the benefits the sport offers. Support will also be offered to up and coming professional boxers, both male and female, who are starting out in their careers.