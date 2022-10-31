Sulim Malook of Win Millions Lotto announces partnership with Warren Boxing Management to raise funds for boxing charities
Commenting on the announcement, Win Millions Lotto CEO, Sulim Malook, said, “We look forward to working with WBM and the boxing charities they endorse. All charities need funding and many sport stars such as Tyson Fury and Marcus Rashford have gone above and beyond in their efforts to raise money and awareness for the causes they hold dear.”
He continued, “Our innovative plan means that boxers can use their social media for good. By including a referrer link on their page, they can encourage fans to support their chosen charities and give back to the sport they love. Donations will keep recurring for as long as their fans keep buying tickets, for weeks, months or even years.”
Commenting on the partnership, Sonny Warren said, “We are proud to be partnering with Win Millions Lotto. Boxing is without doubt the most physically challenging of all sports. But the confidence and sense of self worth it instils in participants is immense. By supporting local boxing charities and young professionals, we believe we can do a lot of good work and provide opportunities for young people in deprived and marginalised communities to enjoy all the positive benefits of the sport. Our stable of boxers are all very excited to be taking part in this project.”