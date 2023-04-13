The Advantages of Investing in Diamonds with Magnat Jewelry

Diamonds have long been prized for their beauty and symbolism, but they can also be a valuable addition to your investment portfolio. Historically, diamonds have outperformed many other types of investments, and they offer unique benefits such as scarcity, durability, and portability. If you’re interested in investing in diamonds, one company worth considering is Magnat Jewelry.

Today, we will examine the potential advantages of investing in diamonds with Magnat Jewelry, a renowned company that specializes in providing the highest-grade diamonds for investors. Furthermore, we will delve deeper into diamonds as an investment and the founder of Magnat Jewelry, Rodion Ksenzenko, to provide insight into the expertise and experience that underpins the company’s success. So, whether you’re a seasoned investor or just starting out, investing in diamonds with Magnat Jewelry could be a smart move for your financial future.

Why Invest in Diamonds?

Investing in diamonds is unlike investing in other assets, such as cars or electronics, which lose value as soon as they leave the showroom or store. In contrast, diamonds can increase in value and leave you with more capital than when you first made your purchase.

Investing in diamonds offers several advantages that make it an attractive option for investors. Unlike many other products, diamonds are not subject to inflation and can serve as a safeguard for your capital during times of financial or economic crisis. Additionally, diamonds have demonstrated consistent price growth over time. They have maintained their status as a valuable currency and investment throughout history. Looking ahead, there are promising signs that diamonds will continue to appreciate in value, making them a sound long-term investment choice.

Another important reason why diamond investments are so beneficial is because of the available options for liquidity. There are so many different diamond exchanges across the world. Diamonds are constantly in demand, and you can sell your diamonds to these exchanges without hassle.

Unlike holding a large fortune in cash, cars, or other types of assets, diamonds are much smaller and can be kept in hand if you’d want. While you might not want to store your precious, high-value diamonds in your pocket, you still have the possibility to do this. It’s easy to control your capital when it is so small and compact.

When purchasing diamonds, especially with Magnat Jewelry, all diamond sales are confidential, and you won’t have to worry about registries. Your information is kept completely confidential when investing in diamonds. Another great point we’d like to make about diamond investing is that there is no tax on ownership. You aren’t faced with various documents and legal processes the way you would with real estate or vehicles.

Additionally, diamonds are unique gemstones whose beauty can captivate anyone. Only 20% of the diamonds mined worldwide are suitable for jewelry, and only a few percent more can multiply your capital. With Magnat Jewelry, investors can access the rarest and most valuable specimens, including multiple diamond colors and cuts, that have the potential to provide excellent returns on investment.

Investing in diamonds with Magnat Jewelry provides an opportunity to diversify your investment portfolio and hedge against inflation. By combining the beauty and value of diamonds, investors can achieve both aesthetic and financial goals.

Diamonds in History

Diamonds have a long and fascinating history, with evidence of their existence dating back to at least 6,000 years ago. Over the centuries, diamonds have been used for a variety of purposes, including as adornments for royalty and as symbols of wealth and power.

In the modern era, diamonds have become an increasingly popular investment option, and their historical performance has been impressive. According to data from the Rapaport Diamond Trade Index, which tracks the price performance of diamonds, diamonds have outperformed many other types of investments over the long term. Some of the investments that diamonds have outperformed include things like stocks, gold, and real estate.

For example, from 1960 to 2019, the Rapaport Diamond Trade Index showed an annualized return of 5.2%, compared to just 2.8% for the S&P 500 Index and 1.2% for gold. Furthermore, during times of economic uncertainty and market volatility, diamonds have often been seen as a safe haven investment due to their intrinsic value, scarcity, and durability.

One notable example of diamonds’ historical performance as an investment is the famous Oppenheimer Blue diamond. In May 2016, this rare and highly valuable diamond sold for a record-breaking $50.6 million at auction, making it the most expensive diamond ever sold at the time. The diamond had been in possession of the Oppenheimer family for over 50 years, and its value had increased dramatically over that time.

Another example is the Pink Star diamond, which sold for a record-breaking $71.2 million at auction in April 2017. The diamond, which is the largest internally flawless fancy vivid pink diamond ever graded by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), had been mined by De Beers in 1999 and took over 20 months to cut and polish.

Overall, the historical performance of diamonds as an investment option is strong, with evidence of their value and appeal dating back thousands of years. While past performance is no guarantee of future results, diamonds’ scarcity, durability, and unique qualities continue to make them an attractive option for investors seeking to diversify their portfolios and hedge against inflation.

Magnat Jewelry: Rodion Ksenzenko

Rodion Ksenzenko, the founder of Magnat Jewelry, is a certified diamond appraiser, businessman, and author of the book “Diamonds.” With many years of experience in the jewelry industry, Ksenzenko established Magnat Jewelry in 2015 with the goal of offering investments in diamonds and creating high-quality jewelry for the highest segment.

Over the past five years, Magnat Jewelry has established itself as a premier destination for diamond investments in Ukraine. Recently, the company expanded its operations globally, with the opening of its first showroom and office in Dubai in early 2022.

At Magnat Jewelry, only the best diamonds are presented in their collections, which not only help preserve capital but also have the potential to increase it. Diamonds are a profitable and reliable investment. For example, from 2021 to 2022, the price of diamonds increased by 30%, and over a 10-year period, the increase is around 150%.

The company’s pride and joy is an 18-carat drop-cut diamond with the highest color and purity, D FLAWLESS. Magnat Jewelry offers its clients access to the rarest and most valuable specimens, including pink, blue, and red diamonds that are sure to captivate anyone.

What sets Magnat Jewelry apart from other companies and jewelry brands is its ability to unlock the potential of a diamond beyond its visual appeal. With many years of experience and offices on the diamond exchange, Magnat Jewelry can turn every client’s purchase into a profitable investment.

By combining beauty and profit, Magnat Jewelry is the perfect partner for those seeking to invest in diamonds.

Conclusion

Diamonds offer unique benefits as an investment option, such as their scarcity, durability, and portability. Unlike other assets, diamonds have the potential to increase in value over time, making them an excellent choice for investors. Additionally, investing in diamonds with a reputable company like Magnat Jewelry can provide access to the rarest and most valuable specimens, including multiple diamond colors and cuts, that can provide excellent returns on investment.