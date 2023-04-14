ComputerXplorers, a renowned franchise in computer education, launches new sister brand, ActiveXplorers, at the International Franchise Show

XplorerGroup, the company behind ComputerXplorers , a leading provider of extra-curricular computer classes for children, has announced the launch of their new franchise, ActiveXplorers, at the prestigious International Franchise Show.

ActiveXplorers will mirror the successful model of ComputerXplorers but with a focus on sports classes for kids. Created for three to 11-year-olds of all abilities, the new franchise will prepare children for an active future through extra-curricular education at after school sessions, weekend academies, holiday camps and in school lessons.

The franchise opportunities with ActiveXplorers offer an affordable investment that includes a comprehensive start-up package, thorough training, and all the necessary equipment to effectively establish and expand your own business.

XplorerGroup Managing Director Stuart Harley commented: “Having joined the ComputerXplorers brand in 2019 as a franchisee, and 2021 as international MD, I have always seen the great potential for the brand. We know there are over 12 million children in the UK, more than 23,000 primary schools, and over 30,000 pre-schools and nurseries. It’s a HUGE market.”

“We’ve experienced the rapid growth of ComputerXplorers, following the pandemic and a growing appetite from schools and parents alike for quality, inclusive computing education. I’m thrilled that with the launch of ActiveXplorers we can go beyond computing and teach a wide array of sports activities to share valuable financial lessons, instil leadership skills and inspire with interactive, real-world examples.”

ActiveXplorers franchise opportunities begin at just £14,950+VAT, and with 100% funding available, it’s never been easier to join the XplorerGroup family. XplorerGroup will be exhibiting at the International Franchise Show at London’s ExCeL on April 14th and 15th, 2023. Visit them at stand 553 and claim free tickets now at www.thefranchiseshow.co.uk.

To find out more about ActiveXplorers visit the website: www.activexplorers.co.uk