Ram Govind Das says Hinduism is for all

India’s famous Hindu saint Swami Ram Govind Das has come to England on his 2-month pilgrimage. A three-day Shri Shiv Katha event was organized at Vishwa Hindu Temple, South Hall, London, in which Swami Ram Govind Das, while speaking, told that Lord Shiva It means to do welfare. The ancient teaching of the great tradition of India is to see God in all beings.

Ram Govind Das who is from Haldwani, Uttarakhand has also established a religious social organization Hari Sharranam Jun whose objective is the welfare of humanity and the promotion of Indian culture. Earlier, he paid tribute to Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, by reaching Ambedkar House located at Chalk Farm. Going to the Indian High Commission, he also met India’s Ambassador Vikram Doraiswami and expressed grief over the misbehavior done by Khalistan supporters.

Swami Ram Govind Das told that the purpose of his coming to London is to make people aware towards India.