Helix 12 launched as the latest version of TEOCO’s service assurance solution

TEOCO, the leading provider of analytics, assurance, planning and optimization solutions to over 300 communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide, has today announced the release of Helix 12, the latest version of its Service Assurance Solution

Helix 12 embraces fully containerized services and microservices, providing greater flexibility, portability and guaranteeing consistency across network environments. With release twelve’s selective auto-scaling, CSPs are able to balance compute processing tasks across containerized workloads to address changes in demand and improve network efficiencies.

This release also includes a new Performance Management machine learning algorithm that automatically locates relevant key performance and key quality indicators (KPIs/KQIs) through a process of dimensionality reduction. Users now have instant access to the meaningful KPIs/KQIs for faster anomaly detection, and for creating highly-targeted data models, while also preserving original prediction capabilities.

To improve the user experience, Helix 12’s schematic views are now integrated within Sentinel, and further enhancements have been added to iCruiser, the active alarms monitoring within Sentinel.

“TEOCO keeps moving forward with technology,” said Shachar Ebel , CTO, TEOCO. “ Helix Service Assurance version 12 is a major technological leap forward. With a cloud-native infrastructure, this release enables greater and faster scalability and elasticity. We’ve modernized our platform with the latest technologies, utilizing all the benefits and advantages of Cloud design and infrastructure. At the same time, Helix 12 continues to focus on improving the core needs of our customer base: simplifying and automating network management, engineering, and monitoring.”