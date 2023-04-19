An Overview of Home Solar: A Must-Have Renewable Energy Option

Almost a third of all American homes have solar panels on their roof. As home solar panels continue to grow in popularity, homeowners are adopting renewable energy. But what makes residential solar panels so desirable, and why should you go solar?

If you’re curious about solar power, we’re happy to help. Read on for a quick read on solar energy and why you should go solar as soon as possible.

Installation

Let’s begin with the process of installing solar panels on your roof. Many homeowners fear that this process is costly, extensive, and heavy on construction. Despite these misconceptions, installing solar panels is quick and easy.

Whatever company you’re buying the panels from will have professionals that can install the panels. These professionals are experts at safely and securely installing the panels.

The process rarely takes more than a day, with large arrays requiring longer. These panels are hooked up to your home to help supply power where needed.

Installing the panels yourself is more complex. It’s best to leave the installation to the professionals for your safety and costs.

Care and Maintenance

Once you have the panels installed, how will you care for them? Caring for solar panels is deceptively simple! Many people fear that they’re fragile and difficult to maintain.

Your new solar panels are as easy to care for as they are to install. Here are the main factors in caring for your solar panels.

Keep Trees Trimmed

The biggest threat to your residential solar panels is tree branches. Large overhanging branches can fall on the panels and damage them.

They also attract creatures like squirrels and birds that may damage the wiring of your panels. Such damage isn’t likely, but it’s known to occur.

You can fight off this damage by keeping branches trimmed. Doing so will also help keep your roof safe!

Schedule Inspections

You should schedule annual inspections for the solar panels. Inspections will help to spot any damage before it occurs, when possible. They’ll also help to see if there are upgrades you can use.

Inspections will help see if there’s any hidden damage that needs repairing or replacing. Do your best to keep your panels inspected regularly to stop damage before it occurs.

Clean Your Panels

Your panels work by converting sunlight into electricity. If the sunlight isn’t hitting the panels properly, your energy conversion will suffer.

As such, cleaning your panels will help your solar panels work more efficiently. More efficient panels mean more electricity for your home and more money in your bank account!

Go to your panels once every few months and clean them of any dirt or obstructions to keep them working efficiently.

Cost, Credit, and Income

Installing and maintaining panels is easy, but how much do they cost? Solar energy is cheaper now than ever before. Technological advances have helped to lower the cost and make residential solar panels easier to afford.

Many states will pay you to go solar! Here are a few details on the cost of solar power.

Average Cost of Solar Panels

Solar panel installation varies depending on how many panels you’re installing. Larger homes need more energy, so more solar panels are necessary.

You also don’t necessarily need to install enough panels to power your entire home. Installing a few panels can help lower your bills and lower your reliance on local power.

The best rule of thumb is to consider a solar panel to cost $1,000. The cost includes the labor of installing them and all parts to keep them functioning. Calculate how many panels you need to get the total of your solar panels.

Incentives and Rebates

$1,000 a panel isn’t cheap, but there are ways to lower the cost. In many states and territories, local governments are paying homeowners to switch to solar.

Renewable energy is becoming more popular and has a swathe of benefits for a community. For a community, having citizens that can generate their own electricity lowers energy demands.

Look into your local government and see if they’re offering any rebates or incentives. Some states will pay for the entire procedure, so do your research!

Paid to Generate

Another way that states encourage citizens to go solar is with net metering. Simply put, net metering is your power company paying you for generating solar electricity.

If you generate more electricity than you use, that energy enters the power grid. From there, that energy flows into your community, such as a neighbor’s home or the local library.

The extra energy lowers the strain on your power company, as well as cuts their costs. With net metering, your power company will give you a credit toward your account for helping with energy generation. A net metering credit will help keep your energy bill down.

Environmental Health

Solar panels are more than a way to lower your bills and generate power. Renewable energy is healthier for the environment and our planet.

Generating electricity in any form will create pollution. Non-renewables like fossil fuels generate significantly more pollution than renewable energy does. However, renewable energy isn’t free of any pollution.

Transferring energy, construction to install wind turbines or solar panels, and other factors cause pollution.

Once your panels are on your roof, it’s a safer and cleaner energy source. Your solar panels will generate clean energy for your home that helps keep pollution down.

Choosing Home Solar Panels

Home solar panels are easy to install, low in cost, and can help you pay your bills. Lowering your energy costs and paying your bill with net metering will quickly pay for the cost of installing the panels. You’ll also help keep the planet safer and cleaner with your renewable energy.