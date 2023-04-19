Virtua Metaverse brings its token TVK to Coinbase

We are thrilled to announce that The Virtua Kolect (TVK) token has been listed on Coinbase, one of the world’s most popular and widely-used cryptocurrency exchanges. This exciting development marks a significant milestone for Virtua, as it brings the TVK token to a whole new audience, making it more accessible and easier to use than ever before.

Coinbase is known for its user-friendly platform, which makes it easy for anyone to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. This aligns with Virtua’s mission to create a user-first, seamless experience for our customers, and we are excited to see our token listed on a platform that shares our values.

“We’re delighted to see TVK listed on Coinbase,” said CEO of Virtua, Jawad Ashraf. “This is a significant milestone for the Virtua community, and it highlights our growing recognition in the web3 space. As one of the few metaverse tokens listed, we believe that our listing with Coinbase will help us to continue building momentum and expanding our reach to a wider audience.”

Coinbase’s reputation for security and reliability is also a key factor in our decision to list on their exchange. With over 56 million verified users and more than $455 billion traded on their platform, Coinbase has become a household name in the cryptocurrency world. This listing will help to increase the visibility of TVK and build trust among investors.

The TVK token is a unique digital asset that powers Virtua, a social, immersive, and interactive games metaverse. With the TVK token now available on Coinbase, users can easily purchase and use TVK to create, trade, engage with assets and much more on Virtua.

With Coinbase’s reputation and reach, we are excited to introduce Virtua and the TVK token to a broader audience, making it easier for people to engage with the metaverse.

About Virtua:

Virtua is a games metaverse that provides immersive Web3, mobile gaming and digital collectible experiences through its interactive virtual environments, curated marketplace and brand partnerships.

For more information, visit https://www.virtua.com