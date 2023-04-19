The Watercooler Event in London is Set to Explore the Future of Workplace Well-being

The UK’s leading workplace well-being event, The Watercooler , taking place on 25th and 26th April 2023 at ExCel London, will have over 5000+ attendees from across the UK and Europe. The event plans to provide a platform for challenging the status quo and focusing on the future of workplace wellbeing, HR, mental health, and employee culture. The Watercooler will explore key areas that affect all aspects of the workplace, with discussions and workshops covering a wide range of topics from balancing productivity and well-being in a hybrid world of work, to women’s health in the workplace, and the impact of the cost of living crisis on wellbeing and what employers can do about it.

The Watercooler is a free-to-attend event and is open to the public. Attendees will have access to new insights, cutting-edge approaches, eye-opening keynotes, panel discussions, networking opportunities, and interactive workshops. The event has been carefully curated to provide value to individual employees or employers, as well as organizations of all sizes.

The lineup of speakers for the 2023 conference include Clarke Carlisle, former professional footballer, and his wife, Carrie Carlisle, along with Dr. Monika Misra, Global Head of Employee Health and Wellbeing at GSK, and Sean Gilroy, Head of Cognitive Design and Neurodiversity Program Lead at BBC CAPE.

“Whether you’re trying to reduce costs, reduce risks or retain staff, it’s never been more important to prioritise workplace culture and employee health and well-being,” says Claire Farrow, Partner & Global Director of Content of Make A Difference Events. “The Watercooler is a great place to benchmark best practice, learn from the leaders and ensure your approach achieves real impact.”