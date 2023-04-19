Bestselling author and business expert Charlie Day launches Supercharge Your Sales Live in Birmingham

Charlie Day, one of the UK’s leading sales experts, has just announced the launch of Supercharge Your Sales Live, a one-of-a-kind live event to help small business owners take their sales to the next level. Charlie, who is the author of the business bestseller ‘Sales is Easy if you just know how!’ and the top 25 business podcast, The Entrepreneurs Growth Club Podcast has helped over 8000 business owners in her community make more sales, and is celebrating with this brand new event in Birmingham later this year.

Supercharge Your Sales Live is set to take place in Birmingham’s Belfry Hotel on the 15th of June and promises training from amazing guest experts, expert panels, masterclasses, networking opportunities, and a sales marketplace. It promises everything small businesses need to get fully booked and skyrocket their sales.

Charlie, who is the founder of the free business community The Entrepreneur’s Growth Club , says: “I’m so excited to be launching my biggest ever event in Birmingham. We are going to come together as business owners to supercharge our sales and it’s going to be jam-packed with opportunities for people to grow their businesses. It really is a one-of-a-kind event. In-person days have been some of my favourite things to do in 2022, so I knew that in 2023 I wanted to go bigger and better than anything before. You’ll leave learning how to make sales with confidence and integrity. I can’t wait!”

The event will take place on the 15th of June between 10-5 pm at the Belfry Hotel, with ticket prices from £199. Opportunities for sponsorship and exhibiting are also available on request.

This is the latest business achievement for Essex-based Charlie, who saw her book ‘Sales is Easy if You Just Know How!’ scale the bestseller charts in six categories on Amazon, with it later being endorsed by James Caan as his business book of the week. After being a guest speaker at events such as Womanifest, The Female Business Festival, and The Superwoman Retreat, she has also been featured in publications such as Forbes, I News, Red, and Marie Claire.