Why digital printing is gaining more demand with each year

In recent years, digital printing has emerged as a popular printing method that has disrupted the traditional printing industry. Digital printing involves printing digital files directly onto a variety of substrates, such as paper, plastics, fabrics, and metals. Compared to traditional printing methods such as offset printing, digital printing services offer several advantages that have led to its increasing demand. In this overview, we will explore why digital printing is becoming more popular and why it is likely to continue to gain more demand in the years to come.

High Quality Output: Digital printing offers high-quality output that is comparable to traditional printing methods. With the advancement of technology, digital printers are now capable of producing high-resolution prints with vivid colors and sharp details. Cost-Effective: Digital printing is cost-effective for small to medium-sized print runs. It eliminates the need for expensive plates and setup costs, which is typically required in offset printing. As a result, digital printing is a more affordable option for short runs. Quick Turnaround: Digital printing offers quick turnaround times. Since there is no need for plates, the setup time is minimal, and the printing process can start immediately. That is one of the main reasons why there are services like next-day flyers. This makes digital printing an ideal option for on-demand printing. Personalization: Digital printing enables personalization of printed materials. With variable data printing technology, each print can be customized with unique information, such as names, addresses, and images. Label printing services rely heavily on that aspect. This makes digital printing an ideal option for personalized marketing materials, such as direct mail campaigns. Environmentally Friendly: Digital printing is an eco-friendly printing method. Since there are no plates or chemicals involved in the printing process, there is less waste generated. Additionally, digital printing uses less energy and produces fewer greenhouse gas emissions compared to traditional printing methods. Versatility: Digital printing is versatile and can be used for a variety of applications, such as business cards, flyers, brochures, posters, banners, and more. It can also print on a variety of substrates, such as paper, plastics, fabrics, and metals, making it a flexible printing option.

Here are some statistics that demonstrate that digital printing is experiencing significant growth in various industries and regions around the world. As technology continues to advance, it is likely that digital printing will continue to gain more demand and expand its applications even further.

According to a report by Smithers, the global digital printing market was valued at $145.28 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $220.44 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The packaging industry is driving the growth of digital printing. According to a report by MarketsandMarkets, the digital printing for packaging market is expected to grow from $11.42 billion in 2020 to $28.85 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period. The textile printing industry is also seeing significant growth in digital printing. According to a report by ResearchAndMarkets, the global digital textile printing market is expected to grow from $2.2 billion in 2020 to $8.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 30.2% during the forecast period. The direct-to-garment printing market is also experiencing rapid growth. According to a report by Technavio, the global direct-to-garment printing market is expected to grow by $1.17 billion during 2020-2024, at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. In the United States, the digital printing market is also growing. According to a report by Printing Impressions, the digital printing market in the United States is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2020-2025.

In conclusion, digital printing is a modern printing method that is becoming increasingly popular due to its high-quality output, cost-effectiveness, quick turnaround times, personalization capabilities, eco-friendliness, and versatility. With the advancement of technology, it is likely that digital printing will continue to gain more demand in the years to come. As businesses and individuals seek more personalized and affordable printing solutions, digital printing is poised to become the printing method of choice for many applications.