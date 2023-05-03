Unusual money-making idea: donate blood plasma and earn $30 per session

According to personal finance experts, donating blood plasma could earn hard up Americans an extra $30 per session while doing a good deed. Plasma is a vital component in making medicines for people with blood clotting problems, and Americans can safely donate plasma several times a month. Wealth of Geeks, a personal finance blog, has recently published a guide on how to make quick money in various ways. The guide includes 41 ideas, including the blood plasma donation.

Founder of Wealth of Geeks, Michael Dinich, said that the blood plasma idea is unusual but a great way to help others and make some extra cash. He added that people can generate extra income streams or quick cash without relying on their phone or computer. The guide includes both online and offline money-making options such as washing cars, selling unwanted items from home, pet care services, and even helping people with home or office tasks.

Michael advised that people should step up and take action if they want to earn extra cash. The Wealth of Geeks guide encourages individuals to offer their help for tasks like putting together or taking apart furniture, clearing garages or gardens, and mowing lawns. The blog recommends Rover as an app for people looking for pet sitting or dog walking gigs.

The guide is designed to offer something for everyone, including filling out online surveys, driving for Uber, or even flipping cars. Michael mentioned that the guide includes a wide range of tips and advice on side hustles, managing money, and fun things like travel, food, and favorite TV programs and movies. He added that there are countless options for people to earn some extra money as long as they are willing to work hard and get creative.